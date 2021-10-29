comscore Rearview: Chicken skin stories abound with Halloween approaching | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview: Chicken skin stories abound with Halloween approaching

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Radford custodian Alan Medeiros saw a white dog on campus soon after football coach John Velasco died, and felt this was the coach saying goodbye.

    Radford custodian Alan Medeiros saw a white dog on campus soon after football coach John Velasco died, and felt this was the coach saying goodbye.

  • COURTESY DIANA KUTSUNAI Alexander Hee, right, called his wife Ellen “hon,” short for “honey.” Their daughter, Diana Kutsunai, said her father returned as a honeybee to say goodbye at his Taoist funeral service.

    Alexander Hee, right, called his wife Ellen "hon," short for "honey." Their daughter, Diana Kutsunai, said her father returned as a honeybee to say goodbye at his Taoist funeral service.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. John Burns

    Gov. John Burns

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Sharon Hamura said her ghost tour smelled the smoke from Gov. John Burns cigar, long after he died, near the state Capitol.

    Sharon Hamura said her ghost tour smelled the smoke from Gov. John Burns cigar, long after he died, near the state Capitol.

Dr. Stephen Arnold suggested that with Halloween approaching I ask my newsletter readers whether they had any spooky stories. Did they witness something they could not explain? Had someone who died returned in some form to give them a message? I didn’t know what to expect, but several readers responded with some chicken skin experiences. Read more

