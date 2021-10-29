comscore How Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
How Hawaii and Utah State football teams match up

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, left, has caught 56 passes for 923 yards and six TDs. He leads the MWC in receiving (131.9 yards per game).

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / OCT. 1

    Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, left, has caught 56 passes for 923 yards and six TDs. He leads the MWC in receiving (131.9 yards per game).

  UH's Dedrick Parson got his fi rst start against New Mexico State and responded with 161 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving and three TD runs on Saturday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Dedrick Parson got his fi rst start against New Mexico State and responded with 161 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving and three TD runs on Saturday.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is expected to be available after missing three starts because of an upper-body injury. A role also could be crafted for freshman Brayden Schager, who was 2-1 in Cordeiro’s absence. Read more

