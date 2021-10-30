comscore Day of remembrance planned for COVID-19 victims at Central Union Church | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Day of remembrance planned for COVID-19 victims at Central Union Church

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY KRISTEN YOUNG / CENTRAL UNION CHURCH Flowers sit on a chair set out on the lawn of Central Union Church in 2020 to commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19. Another commemoration is planned for Monday at Central Union Church.

    COURTESY KRISTEN YOUNG / CENTRAL UNION CHURCH

    Flowers sit on a chair set out on the lawn of Central Union Church in 2020 to commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19. Another commemoration is planned for Monday at Central Union Church.

Once again, empty chairs will fill the front lawn at Central Union Church as part of an all-day commemoration for those who have died of COVID-19 in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Amid calls for relocation of Red Hill, the Navy pushes a double-tank test

Scroll Up