comscore Hawaii Senate confirms new judges, including 5 women | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Senate confirms new judges, including 5 women

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

Hawaii has six new judges — including five women — after the state Senate confirmed their nominations Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Amid calls for relocation of Red Hill, the Navy pushes a double-tank test

Scroll Up