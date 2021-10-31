comscore Point Loma sweeps Hawaii Pacific in volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Point Loma sweeps Hawaii Pacific in volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept on Saturday by Point Loma, falling 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 in San Diego. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 31, 2021

Scroll Up