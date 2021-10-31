Point Loma sweeps Hawaii Pacific in volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade soccer teams fall to Dominican

The Chaminade men’s and women’s soccer teams both came up just short against host Dominican on Saturday in San Rafael, Calif., with the women falling 1-0 and the men losing 2-1 in overtime.

In the women’s game, Katie Bianchi scored from 8 yards out for the Penguins (3-6-3, 2-4 PacWest) in the second minute of the game. Despite a season-high 14 shots by the Silverswords (4-6, 2-4), Chaminade was unable to break through for the tying goal.

On the men’s side, Chaminade led the game entering the final six minutes of play when Roberto Garcia tied the game for the Penguins (7-2-2, 2-2-1), then lost after Eddie Silverbush scored in overtime. Brison Kim had the lone goal for the Silverswords (2-8, 0-6).

Sea Lions sweep Sharks in volleyball

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team was swept on Saturday by Point Loma, falling 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 in San Diego.

The Sharks hit just .105 for the match, while the Sea Lions hit .301. Ella Dotson led the Sharks (4-18, 3-11 PacWest), recording eight kills, while Avery Percival tallied 11 digs. Claire Smith and Bailey Williams each had nine kills to lead the Sea Lions (14-9, 10-5).