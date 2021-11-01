comscore Editorial: Improve pipeline for solar energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Improve pipeline for solar energy

  • Today

Solar-energy panels have become a common sight on Hawaii rooftops, thanks to our abundant sunshine, improved technology and government incentives — not to mention the most expensive electricity costs in the nation. In fact, 17% of the state’s electricity comes from solar, and Hawaii leads the nation in per-capita rooftop installations. Read more

