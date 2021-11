Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Try a comforting corn pudding recipe for the fall season and even for Thanksgiving. This cornbread casserole is less sweet than the usual local favorite and is more savory with the addition of green chiles. The texture is soft and moist, a cross between bread and pudding; just the perfect welcoming texture. Just open a can of creamed corn, regular canned corn and green chiles. Mix in butter, sour cream, eggs and a box of corn bread mix. Bake for almost an hour and your Creamed Corn Pudding is ready for the table. If you are worried about oven space, bake it earlier in the day and serve it at room temperature or quickly warm before serving. Enjoy your time with the family.

Creamed Corn Pudding

Ingredients:

• 1 can corn kernels (14.75 ounces), drained

• 1 can cream-style corn (14.75 ounces), not drained

• 1 package corn bread mix (8.5 ounces)

• 1 cup light sour cream

• 1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

• 1 can chopped green chiles (4 ounces)

• 2 large eggs Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil or oil spray an 8-by-8 inch baking dish.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and pour into baking dish. Bake uncovered about 45-50 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature with a serving spoon. For variations, add cheddar cheese or green onions.

Serves about 8 as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.