‘Chop’ to it with this meaty masterpiece

This dish is worthy of a dinner party, but it’s just as perfect for a weeknight, coming together in about 20 minutes with minimal prep. Selecting bone-in pork chops is beneficial beyond appearance: The bones protect the meat and keep it moist. However, you could also use boneless chops or even chicken breasts, if you’d prefer; just be sure to reduce the cooking time accordingly. The meaty juices and sweet grapes play well together no matter what you choose.

Skillet pork chops with blistered grapes

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 4 bone-in, 1-inch-thick pork chops (about 3/4 pound each)

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 1 1/2 cups small, seedless red grapes

• 1 shallot, minced

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

• 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/4 cup dry white wine

• 2/3 cup chicken stock

• 2 teaspoons grainy mustard

• 1 tablespoon heavy cream or unsalted butter

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over high. Pat the chops dry with paper towels, and season well with salt and pepper. Cook the chops until just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Add the grapes to the skillet and sauté until brown in spots, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the plate.

Reduce the heat to medium-high. Add the shallot and garlic, and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and thyme, and cook for 1 minute.

Add the white wine and cook, stirring, until mostly evaporated, about 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and mustard, and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the chops, grapes and any accumulated juices back into the skillet, and cook just until everything is warmed through, about 3 minutes.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.