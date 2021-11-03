Hawaii unemployment offices to reopen Dec. 1 with limited hours

Hawaii’s unemployment offices, closed since the early days of the pandemic last year, will reopen on a part-time basis beginning Dec. 1, the state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations announced today.

“We are expanding our services to include in-person services in light of decreased COVID-19 case counts and increased vaccination rates in Hawaii,” DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio said in a news release.

Services from all DLIR programs will be available Wednesdays through Fridays, while telephone appointments for general unemployment insurance and claims adjudication services will continue on Mondays and Tuesdays, officials said.

“We will continue to assess departmental operations as we move towards the new year with an eye on completely reopening for services during all regular state business days,” Perreira-Eustaquio said.

Anyone who comes into the offices will be required to show proof of full vaccination or COVID-19 testing as required by an executive order of Gov. David Ige. Social-distancing and mask-wearing rules also apply.

DLIR officials said they will continue to offer telephone appointments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program and employer services Mondays through Fridays, and for claims adjudication and general unemployment insurance inquiries on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Access to all appointments is available at: labor.hawaii.gov/ui/appointments/.

———

For more information: hawaiiunemploymentinfo.com andlabor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.