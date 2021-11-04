Judge rules to keep Hawaii state auditor’s ‘work papers’ confidential
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
AP PHOTO/BY CATHY BUSSEWITZ
”Obviously we’re pleased. Judge Cataldo confirmed that our work papers are confidential. We’ve been saying that from the beginning and telling the committee that our work papers are confidential.”
Les Kondo
State auditor
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree