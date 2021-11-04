comscore Judge rules to keep Hawaii state auditor’s ‘work papers’ confidential | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judge rules to keep Hawaii state auditor’s ‘work papers’ confidential

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • AP PHOTO/BY CATHY BUSSEWITZ ”<strong>Obviously we’re pleased. Judge Cataldo confirmed that our work papers are confidential. We’ve been saying that from the beginning and telling the committee that our work papers are confidential.”</strong> <strong>Les Kondo</strong> <em>State auditor</em>

Both state auditor Les Kondo and the chairwoman of a special House committee investigating Kondo’s handling of two critical audits of state land management could claim partial victories after their dispute over subpoenas and “confidential work papers” went to Circuit Court on Wednesday. Read more

