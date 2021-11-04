comscore The first COVID-19 vaccine doses go into the arms of children ages 5-11 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

The first COVID-19 vaccine doses go into the arms of children ages 5-11

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Seven-year-old Mason Di Rocco received his COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Bianca Hetzel as his 5-year-old sister Nora, left, looked on at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Wednesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Seven-year-old Mason Di Rocco received his COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Bianca Hetzel as his 5-year-old sister Nora, left, looked on at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Wednesday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Five-year-old Nora Di Rocco held the hand of her brother Mason, 7, while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Bianca Hetzel at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Wednesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Five-year-old Nora Di Rocco held the hand of her brother Mason, 7, while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Bianca Hetzel at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Wednesday.

Some of the first COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 went into arms Wednesday at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s 4 members of Congress doubt safety at Red Hill

Scroll Up