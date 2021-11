Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another way to deal with ‘holiday haul’; No simple solutions, but homelessness not crime; Alive and well today, thanks to prior vaccines Read more

On Page 1 of Sunday’s newspaper, we are advised by Hawaii retailers, who are anticipating supply-chain and shipping problems for holiday shoppers, that “if you see it, buy it. Now.” If we wait, it won’t be what we want, or not there at all (“The holiday haul,” Star-Advertiser).

I suggest another way of dealing with this problem that is far more in keeping with the spirit of the holiday season. Bypass the highly stressful experience of commercial shopping, and instead, support those organizations that enhance our lives and address the needs of our planet.

We can contribute monetary gifts to our own Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Chamber Music Hawaii or Manoa Valley Theatre, to name but a few. Or contribute to the Sierra Club, the Audubon Society or the National Resources Defense Council.

These are some of my favorites, and there are countless other organizations that would welcome such gifts. Your contribution to any of these worthy causes could be sent “in honor of” the friend you especially want to remember in this season of giving.

Anita Trubitt

Kailua

Don’t count on tailgating at new Halawa stadium

Recently three former governors have come out in favor of looking for a new stadium site in proximity to the University of Hawaii-Manoa. I fully support this concept.

One aspect of this potential change addressed by letter writers has been the issue of parking and tailgating. There seems to be an assumption that tailgating would continue at the Halawa site after construction of a new stadium there. However, tailgating does not seem consistent with plans by the so-called New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. It is clear that the “entertainment district” aspect will require using the existing parking lots for retail, hotel and residential. In fact, the project’s website states: “While some people will always want to tailgate, we are developing new ways for the public to find far more attractive and accessible gathering experiences.”

The plan expects football fans to arrive via the train, not in private vehicles. While there are clearly difficulties in a Manoa-site stadium, lack of tailgating opportunities is not a deciding factor.

Scott W. Smart

Mililani

No simple solutions, but homelessness not crime

Some mght think: “This used to be such a beautiful island, I can’t believe the government let homelessness get this bad. We should just throw away all of their belongings and force them to leave. That would solve all of our problems.” Wow. What a revolutionary idea.

No one likes homelessness. People with homes don’t like sidewalks being overgrown with tents, and homeless people don’t like living on the streets, being treated like gum stuck on the bottom of a shoe; no one is winning here. But I can’t imagine how sweeping the problem from place to place will ever accomplish anything. Our money is better spent on resources that will actually help to solve the problem than on gas bills for garbage trucks to throw away personal property.

I know very well that homelessness doesn’t have a simple solution, but we can never justify the malicious and pointless torment of our neighbors. Apparently this isn’t common knowledge, but beyond financial and living situations, people are simply people. Poverty isn’t a crime.

Katherine Praywell

Manoa

Highway repairs fine, but fixes in wrong area

All of us travel roads that are in dire need of repair or complete repaving, so it is hard to understand why Kahe- kili Highway and the Kaneohe side of Likelike Highway were recently completely repaved, since neither was in bad shape.

The town side of Likelike in both directions continues to be in much more need of repaving, as are other major roadways.

Thanks to the road crews for their hard work, but who is making the decisions?

Robert Graham

Kahuku

Ease home limits in time for holiday gatherings

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away. Families need to plan. Gov. David Ige needs to update the rules for gatherings because families will have more than 10 people indoors.

Since restaurants and bars have been allowed increased occupants, the same needs to be given for private gatherings. Families need to plan so the governor needs to approve the changes right away.

Jeff Matsuo

Kaneohe

Alive and well today, thanks to prior vaccines

We keep hearing about the people who won’t get vaccinated for various reasons, and the ones who are up in arms about vaccine mandates.

Well, imagine your parents, grandparents, great-grandparents didn’t get vaccinated against things like polio and smallpox.

Now imagine that because they didn’t, they died before you were born. Oh wait, you can’t, because you weren’t born.

Now do your future generations the same courtesy and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Carolyn Frank

Makaha

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter