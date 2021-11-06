AJ Bianco is everywhere as Saint Louis beats Kamehameha to win the ILH championship for the sixth straight time
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco readied to pass the ball during the ILH championship game against Kamehameha on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat gave the Saint Louis defense all kinds of problems in the title contest.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha wide receiver Blaze Kamoku catches the ball for a touchdown as Saint Louis defender Kawaihinano Kalaukoa defends during the first half.
