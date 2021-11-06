comscore AJ Bianco is everywhere as Saint Louis beats Kamehameha to win the ILH championship for the sixth straight time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
AJ Bianco is everywhere as Saint Louis beats Kamehameha to win the ILH championship for the sixth straight time

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco readied to pass the ball during the ILH championship game against Kamehameha on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha quarterback Kealii Ah Yat gave the Saint Louis defense all kinds of problems in the title contest.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha wide receiver Blaze Kamoku catches the ball for a touchdown as Saint Louis defender Kawaihinano Kalaukoa defends during the first half.

AJ Bianco rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns, including a key score with 4:02 left, as No. 2 Saint Louis outlasted No. 3 Kamehameha 35-21 for the ILH football championship on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Read more

