Friday football roundup: No. 7 ‘Iolani still undefeated; No. 2 Saint Louis wins ILH

After playing six games in six weeks, No. 7 ‘Iolani was potentially facing 77 days before getting back on the field for the Division I state tournament.

Fortunately for the Raiders, four OIA teams have stepped up to fill their bye weeks with interleague games against ‘Iolani.

The Raiders passed their first test last week, beating Kailua after 29 days off, and they remained undefeated with a 49-14 win over visiting Castle on Friday afternoon at Eddie Hamada Field.

Running back Brody Bantolina continued his standout senior season with four more rushing touchdowns to give him 20 in eight games, and quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui threw touchdown passes to Kai Preusser and Keao Miyahira in one half of work.

‘Iolani (8-0, 6-0 ILH D-I) has games remaining at Roosevelt on Nov. 19 and at Radford on Dec. 3 before playing in the Division I semifinals of the state tournament on Dec. 17 at a site to be determined.

“Very grateful they wanted to play,’ ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look said. “We tried to space out the games over the two months and play every two weeks, and so I looked at the schedule and tried to pick the teams who had byes who were willing to play us.”

First-year Castle coach Junior Pale was up to the challenge, adding ‘Iolani to a schedule to play in six consecutive weeks.

Coming off a 23-point loss to Moanalua, the Knights (1-2, 1-1 OIA DI) had their best drive of the game to end the first quarter.

Quarterback Daunte Ching completed his first pass, a 27-yard strike to Coby Tanioka, and then found Tanioka on a 9-yard TD throw to cut the deficit to 14-7 after the first quarter.

‘Iolani, which scored on two Bantolina runs in the opening 12 minutes, dominated the rest oft the half, outscoring Castle 28-0 to take a 42-7 lead into halftime.

Hoomanawanui dropped a 43-yard touchdown throw into the hands of Preusser just before he crossed the goal line to go up 21-7.

After a long punt return by Tristan Martinez, Bantolina ran four straight times, capped off by a 1-yard plunge for a 28-7 lead.

‘Iolani led 35-7 when Martinez returned another punt 55 yards to the Castle 10 with 28 seconds remaining.

Hoomanawanui then found Miyahira for a 10-yard touchdown on the next play for his final throw of the game.

Sophomore Kualau Manuel took over in the second half and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Taniela Taliauli on fourth down.

“It’s good to be playing bigger, physical teams and it’s going to make us better,” Look said. “I think we’ve been able to create turnovers and make the offensive field shorter for us, which makes it that much easier to put points on the board.”

‘Iolani has scored at least 28 points in every game this season.

Bantolina finished with 110 rushing yards on 16 carries and Hoomanawanui was 8-for-11 for 93 yards.

Ching, who threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kala Estacado-Matthews in the fourth quarter, finished 11-for-18 for 118 yards for Castle.

No. 2 Saint Louis 35. No. 3 Kamehameha 21

The Crusaders rolled up more than 600 total yards of offense to win their sixth consecutive ILH championship.

AJ Bianco joined Tua Tagovailoa and Chevan Cordeiro as the only Saint Louis quarterbacks ever to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 100 yards in the same game. He had 358 yards passing and 117 yards rushing.

Saint Louis, which lost twice to the Warriors earlier this season, beat Kamehameha for the second time in eight days and will attempt to win a fifth consecutive state title.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

Kaiser 34, Radford 14

Kaiser quarterback Easton Yoshino and receiver Kamakana Mahiko shattered school records as the Cougars (4-0, 4-0) ran up 569 total yards of offense to take sole possession of first place in OIA Division II.

Yoshino hit Mahiko for touchdowns of 6, 75 and 78 yards in the first half alone. Yoshino finished 22-for-36 for 462 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Kaiser’s passing record for yards in a game held by David Chu who threw for 370 in a 2001 win over Moanalua.

Mahiko finished with 10 receptions for 292 yards to break the record of 191 receiving yards in a game set by Waikoloa Noa in a 2002 loss to Waialua.

Ryder Rodrigues contributed 11 carries for 80 yards and Kai Blackston had eight carries for 66 yards and a score for Kaiser.

Radford’s Kalob Victorino-Avilla completed 22 of 39 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams. Ojijah Gomez had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown and Jack Carlson had eight receptions for 72 yards and a score.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

Pearl City 14, Nanakuli 13

Chargers senior quarterback Sefo Feeago passed for 61 yards and added seven rushes for 33 yards and a touchdown to hand the Golden Hawks their first loss of the season.

Pearl City senior Mark Moreno ran 1 yard into the endzone for the only score of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Feeago added a 6-yard run and senior wide receiver Joshua Gleason caught Feeago’s pass in the endzone to convert the 2 point attempt for a 14-0 lead.

After several timeouts on both sides, Nanakuli’s Keahi Ah Sui scored on a last-second 14-yard touchdown run and senior Micah Nihoa made the extra point to make it 14-7 at halftime.

Golden Hawks senior wide receiver Joseph Lewis IV recorded the final touchdown of the game on a 5-yard rush with 3:24 left in the third quarter, but Nihoa’s kick failed and Pearl City secured the victory as neither team drew another score.

———

Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser

At Eddie Hamada Field

Castle (1-2, 1-1) 7 0 0 7 — 14

‘Iolani (8-0, 6-0) 14 28 0 7 — 49

Iol — Brody Bantolina 7 run (Allison Chang kick)

Iol — Bantolina 1 run (Chang kick)

Cast — Coby Tanioka 9 pass from Daunte Ching (Laurin Buckenburgh kick)

Iol — Kai Preusser 43 pass from Micah Hoomanawanui (kick failed)

Iol — Bantolina 4 run (Taniela Taliauli pass from Hoomanawanui)

Iol — Bantolina 10 run (Chang kick)

Iol — Keao Miyahira 10 pass from Hoomanawanui (Chang kick)

Iol — Taliauli 15 pass from Kualau Manuel (Chang kick)

Cast — Kala Estacado-Matthews 29 pass from Ching (Buckenburgh kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Mason Carreira 6-27, Ching 3-21, Estacado-Matthews 4-11, Shaedon Kanoa 3-6, Staten Martin 1-5, Rusty Bolosan 1-0, team 1-(minus 16). ‘Iolani: Bantolina 16-110, Miyahira 4-48, Cainen Torres 11-19, Hoomanawanui 2-4.

PASSING—Castle: Ching 11-18-1-118. ‘Iolani: Hoomanawanui 8-11-0-93, Manuel 6-11-0-84.

RECEIVING—Castle: Tanioka 7-55. Estacado-Matthews 4-63. ‘Iolani: Preusser 4-70, Taliauli 3-48, Jazz Priester 2-27, Tristan Martinez 2-8, Sean Weiss 1-15, Miyahira 1-10, Hyrum Horita 1-(minus 1).

At Aloha Stadium

Kamehameha (3-3, 3-1) 7 7 0 7 — 21

Saint Louis (5-3, 2-2) 7 7 14 7 — 35

KS—Kealii Ah Yat 1 run (Winston Freitas kick)

STL—AJ Bianco 1 run (Lason Napuunoa kick)

STL—Hikaalanikekia‘i Dancil-Evans 9 run (Napuunoa kick)

KS—Blaze Kamoku 19 pass from Ah Yat (Freitas kick)

STL—Keonimanamemanao Catrett 10 run (Napuunoa kick)

STL—Trech Kekahuna 21 pass from Bianco (Napuunoa kick)

KS—Ah Yat 1 run (Freitas kick)

STL—Bianco 1 run (Napuunoa kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Kamehameha: Ah Yat 10-41, Micah Mahiai 10-27, Dwight Apao 2-24, Noah Bartley 4-5, Duke Lorenzo 1-(minus 1), Sunrise Solatorio 1-2, Levi Ma‘afala 1-1. Saint Louis: Bianco 20-117, Dancil-Evans 8-58, Keonimanamemanao Catrett 9-45, Chaz-Ayden Delto 2-14, William Lentz 1-4, Yosei Takahashi 2-7, Chris Ano 1-6, Elijah Dolor 1-3, Kekahuna 1-0, team 2-(-4).

PASSING—Kamehameha: Ah Yat 16-23-1-162. Saint Louis: Bianco 19-22-1-358.

RECEIVING—Kamehameha: Raiden Morris 5-48, Ma‘afala 3-31, Kamoku 2-32, Sheyden Iokia 2-22, Duke Lorenzo 3-22, Dwight Apao 1-7. Saint Louis: Kekahuna 6-125, Devon Tauaefa 6-136, Jaysen Peters-de Laura 4-45, Mason Muaau 2-38, Titan Lacaden 1-14.

At John Velasco Stadium

Kaiser (4-0, 4-0) 13 14 0 7 — 34

Radford (3-1, 3-1) 7 7 0 0 — 14

KAIS — Kamakana Mahiko 6 pass from Easton Yoshino (Ian Shearer good)

RAD — Olijah Gomez 18 pass from Kalob Victorino-Avilla (Harrison Hoskins good)

KAIS — Mahiko 75 pass from Yoshino (kick failed)

RAD — Jack Carlson 19 pass from Victorino-Avilla (Hoskins good)

KAIS — Justin Kanekoa 48 pass from Yoshino (Shearer kick)

KAIS — Mahiko 78 pass from Yoshino (Shearer kick)

KAIS — Kai Blackston 2 run (Shearer kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Ryder Rodrigues 11-80, Blackston 8-66, Yoshino 7-(minus 39). Radford: Christian Payton 14-33, Michael Hayslett 6-26, Victorino-Avilla 9-8, Gomez 1-4.

PASSING—Kaiser: Yoshino 22-36-0-462. Radford: Victorino-Avilla 22-39-2-275.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Mahiko 10-292, Kanekoa 5-81, Donovan Reis 1-47, Keagan Lime 2-24, Rodrigues 3-10, Ryan Sumida 1-8. Radford: Carlson 8-72, Gomez 5-95, Roch Schaefer 4-40, Payton 3-44, Joel Gillies 1-14, Dane Fagaragan 1-10.

at Nanakuli H.S.

Pearl City (2-2, 2-2) 6 8 0 0 — 14

Nanakuli (2-1, 2-1) 0 7 6 0 — 13

PC – Mark Moreno 1 run (pass failed)

PC – Sefo Feesago 6 run (Joshua Gleason pass from Feesago)

NANA – Keahi Ah Sui 14 run (Micah Nihoa kick)

NANA – Joseph Lewis IV 5 run (kick failed)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Caleb Ka’ai 23-141, Feesago 7-33, Moreno 2-5, TEAM 1-(minus 4). Nanakuli: Ah Sui 11-81, Lewis IV 4-63, Christian Asinsin 14-23, Allen Mahoe III 1-1.

PASSING—Pearl City: Feesago 5-17-0-61. Nanakuli: Ah Sui 24-42-2-252.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Micah Higa 3-27, Bradley Kansou 1-18, Zion Gella-Kaulia 1-16. Nanakuli: Lewis IV 6-90, David Kalili 7-43, Mahoe III 2-41, Asinsin 6-39, Hansen Salausa-Ka’awa 3-39.

This story will be updated with the rest of Friday night’s games on Oahu.