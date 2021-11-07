K-Drama: Hyungseob confronts Miyoung on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 29

6:40 p.m. today

Hyungseob confronts ­Miyoung, asking her what she had told Seongjoon. Jungeun gains new information about Hyunwoo.

Episode 30

7:45 p.m. today

Jungeun learns Hyunwoo was involved in her sister’s auto accident. Seongjoon asks Hyunwoo whether he found his brother Sangwoo. Hyunwoo tells him he already died.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Joo-hyang is in search of a divine ring that will allow one possessed by Ma Wang to remain conscious during manifestation, while Yang-myeong wields a divine dagger in case things go awry. Cheon-ki completes the royal portrait and Ha Ram is brought to the sealing ritual.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

The sealing ritual doesn’t go as planned when Ma Wang is manifested in Ha Ram. Everyone scatters; Cheon-ki and Ha Ram go into hiding, while an exiled Yang-myeong sneaks back into the capital. Cheon-ki knows that the only way to fix things is to paint the royal portrait again.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung gets drunk and Jae-bin takes her to a hotel to rest. Hwa-kyung holds Jae-bin’s hand as he leaves. Yeon-hee asks Ju-won why Hwa-kyung left. Unable to contain her anger, Yeon-hee slaps Woo-jung. Worried for Hwa-kyung, Yeon-hee heads for the hotel, where she runs into Jae-bin. Do-bin meets up with Hwa-kyung to find out if she was behind Woo-jung’s kidnapping.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Do-bin rescues Hwa-kyung from the hotel’s swimming pool. Woo-jung and Jae-bin see Do-bin and Hwa-kyung entering the hotel room together. Under Chairman Oh’s order, Chang-soo heads for Misung. Yeon-hee’s demeanor has changed, which makes Hwa-kyung anxious.

“One the Woman”

Episode 9

7:55 p.m. Friday

Yeon-ju tells Seung-wook that her father was the Hanju Factory arsonist; she puts distance between the two while he begins to question the truth. Bong-sik comes under duress inside the detention center by a mysterious new inmate.

Episode 10

7:55 p.m. Saturday

When Yeon-ju comes under threat of being summoned by prosecution, Seung-wook enters into a deal with Young-sik. Even as more people suspect Yeon-ju’s double life, Seung-wook learns that the two of them met a long time ago.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.