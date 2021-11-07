Dave Reardon: Evening was entertaining, even with a lower than expected turnout at Hawaii football game
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii takes to the field during the first half on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans are seen in the stands during the first half of Saturday’s game.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
San Diego State place kicker Jack Browning finds the end zone for a touchdown on a fake field goal play against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first half.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans are seen in the stands during the first half of Saturday’s game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree