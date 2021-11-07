comscore Time runs out on Hawaii football team before 5,119 fans at Ching Complex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Time runs out on Hawaii football team before 5,119 fans at Ching Complex

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Victory, just like this pass, was out of reach for the University of Hawaii on Saturday before more than 5,000 fans at the Ching Complex. UH wide receiver Zion Bowens dove but couldn’t reach this pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against San Diego State.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Victory, just like this pass, was out of reach for the University of Hawaii on Saturday before more than 5,000 fans at the Ching Complex. UH wide receiver Zion Bowens dove but couldn’t reach this pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter against San Diego State.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM San Diego State running back Greg Bell fumbled in the second half, but the Aztecs retained possession.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    San Diego State running back Greg Bell fumbled in the second half, but the Aztecs retained possession.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro gets around San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro gets around San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin during the second half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Jared Smart makes a catch moments before fumbling and losing the ball to San Diego State during the second half.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Jared Smart makes a catch moments before fumbling and losing the ball to San Diego State during the second half.

The University of Hawaii football team could not beat the clock — nor nationally ranked San Diego State — in Saturday’s 17-10 loss at the Ching Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Kaiser’s Easton Yoshino, Kamakana Mahiko shatter school records
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 7, 2021

Scroll Up