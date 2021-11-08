Visitor industry’s virtual Charity Walk raises $2 million

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitor industry’s annual Charity Walk nevertheless managed to bring out the generosity in donors.

This year’s first-ever virtual Charity Walk raised more than $2 million across six isles. The money will be donated to an estimated 200 organizations in Hawaii.

“I’m pleasantly surprised and deeply gratified by how our visitor industry and supporters came out and made sure that we do our part,” said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. “At the outset, we would have been pleased to raise a half a million, maybe a million, but to do double that was just unbelievable.”

In 2020 the Charity Walk, which is usually held in May, was canceled due to the pandemic. The event has been a tradition since 1974, when the Hawaii Hotel Association, predecessor of the HTLA, organized a walk to benefit a charity.

The walk evolved to feature events on Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu on Saturdays throughout May. It’s been called, with tongue in cheek, “the only physical fitness event in which participants can gain weight” due to the food and drinks served along the route.

The 2019 Charity Walk raised $2.7 million that went to more than 300 nonprofit groups, ranging from Make-A-Wish Hawaii to Special Olympics Hawaii. Some 10,000 walkers participated that year.

This year’s virtual event was pushed back to late August and September.

“This past year, we had to figure out the best way to try to accomplish the results and be able to make sure it was still a fun event for people and, most importantly, that folks would still be willing to open up their pocketbooks,” Hannemann said.

And they did.

On Oahu, industry members raised more than $306,000, while those on Kauai raised nearly $261,500. On Hawaii island, nearly $283,000 was raised, and the Maui County events generated more than $1.2 million. Funds raised from each island will be distributed to nonprofits on those islands.

Visitor industry members found a variety of creative ways to raise funds, according to Hannemann. On Kauai, Chip Bahouth, general manager of the Sheraton Kauai Resort, found new strategies other than walking to raise funds from visitors.

For several years at RumFire, one of the resort’s restaurants, net proceeds from food and beverage sales at “Table 53” have been designated for its charitable program, including the Charity Walk. When diners are told of the arrangement, they tend to spend more, Bahouth said. The idea was extended to other restaurants, where a portion of proceeds from certain dishes is reserved for charity.

The Sheraton Kauai Resort closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic and only reopened in May.

“We knew that a lot of people weren’t going to be able to give from their pockets in the community because things have been tough,” he said, “but we knew with all these visitors that wanted to come to the islands that there was an opportunity to have them help us get our community back on their feet.”

Altogether the resort was able to raise about $30,000 for the Charity Walk.

On Hawaii island, Na Kalai Wa‘a, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean voyaging, participated in the Charity Walk for the first time, raising more than $18,000. Navigator and Hokule‘a crew member Chadd Paishon, the nonprofit’s senior captain, said going virtual broadened parti- cipation with the use of a special app.

Those on the same island who wanted to, gathered at the beach on weekends to walk together while obser- ving pandemic guidelines. More than 100 people statewide ended up participating.

“It allowed a lot of our crew members that sail with us on other islands to participate with us as well,” he said. “We’re really fortunate and were surprised we were going to have that many.”

A golf tournament on Oahu raised $50,000, and Domino’s Pizza held a weeklong promotion, donating a portion of all pizza sales to the Charity Walk, resulting in another $50,000. There were also generous repeat sponsors, including numerous Hawaii banks and companies.

The nonprofits that receive Charity Walk funds address a broad range of needs, from assisting the homeless to programs for children, seniors and veterans.

VIRTUAL 2021 CHARITY WALK

>> Kauai Chair, Beres Wall, general manager, Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club: $261,478

>> Oahu Chair, Simeon Miranda, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk: $306,286

>> Maui Chair, Chris Rabang, general manager, Westin Nanea Ocean Villas: $1.2 million plus

>> Hawaii Chair, Simon Amos, hotel manager, Hilton Waikoloa Village: $282,628

Grand total: $2,053,804

Source: Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association