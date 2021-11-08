Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym. OIA West girls: Radford at Aiea, Waianae at Waipahu, Campbell at Waialua, Pearl City at Mililani, Nanakuli at Kapolei; matches begin at 7 p.m. TUESDAY BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. VOLLEYBALL ILH girls Division I: Championship Tournament, quarterfinals—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. ILH girls Division II: Championship Tournament, loser’s bracket—Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 6 p.m., Sacred Hearts vs. Damien/University loser, time and location TBA. OIA East girls: Kalani at McKinley, Kalaheo at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Moanalua, Anuenue at Kailua, Castle at Kahuku, Roosevelt at Farrington; matches begin at 7 p.m. Previous Story NFL Islanders Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 8, 2021