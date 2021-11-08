comscore Wahine basketball guard Nae Nae Calhoun made most of year away with injury | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine basketball guard Nae Nae Calhoun made most of year away with injury

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Nae Nae Calhoun went up for a shot against Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Nae Nae Calhoun went up for a shot against Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday.

All Nae Nae Calhoun could do was watch. But that didn’t mean she couldn’t continue to grow and contribute. Read more

Previous Story
Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up