Wahine basketball guard Nae Nae Calhoun made most of year away with injury
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Nae Nae Calhoun went up for a shot against Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree