Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team will be without two potential starters for the 2021-22 season. Read more

The University of Hawaii basketball team will be without two potential starters for the 2021-22 season.

Coach Eran Ganot said wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz will undergo surgery “soon” for season-ending injuries. Avea, a 6-foot-6 co-captain, has been slowed because of an apparent back issue. Munoz, a transfer from Longwood, has endured a knee problem.

“It’s devastating,” center Mate Colina said of the losses. “They’re like our brothers. Going forward, it means the rest of the group is going to need to step up. (But) I’m sure we’ll feel their presence. They’ll still be around us.”

Both players were not in uniform for last week’s exhibition against Chaminade.

“It’s a tough break, obviously, and then we move forward,” Ganot said. “There’s some clarity in it. The guys have been in and out (of practices) recently. We got some more clarity, and this is where we’re at.”

Avea and Munoz were counted on for senior leadership, paint-thinning drives and outside shooting. Avea shot 35% on 3s as a junior in 2019-20. He opted out last season to train in Utah and Las Vegas, and returned to Honolulu in April.

Munoz, who is 6 feet and 170 pounds, experienced knee difficulties in his first two Longwood seasons. But after a second rehabilitation stint, he was medically cleared in September 2018. He hit 43.2% of his 3s during the 2018-19 season, and averaged 10.8 points the following year. Last season, Munoz averaged 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds, earning a spot on the Big South’s second team.

Ganot said Avea and Munoz will have post-surgery roles with the ’Bows. “They’re highly regarded, respected for a lot of the right reasons,” Ganot said. “Everybody’s job in our program is to do anything you can to help the team win. Nothing’s changed in that regard. Specifics may change, but in regards to doing what you can — and because they’re such good leaders, good workers, guys who represent everything we’re about — I think they can really help us. And I believe they will.”

Ganot indicated there are several contingency plans. In the exhibition against Chaminade, JoVon McClanahan was at the point, with Noel Coleman at off guard and Junior Madut on the wing. Coleman, Madut and Amoro Lado also can play the point.

At the wing, Madut has the most experience. Last season, he played in all 21 games, starting 16, and leading the ’Bows in field-goal attempts, 3-point shots, steals and minutes.

Ganot said Beon Riley, a second-year ’Bow, also is a fit on the perimeter. “He gives us the physicality we’re looking for in an ideal 3 man,” Ganot said of 6-foot-6, 220-pound Riley. “He can play inside and out, makes us big, gets on the boards.”

Zoar Nedd, a 6-6 sophomore and Kapolei High alumnus, has developed an accurate outside shot.

“There are some things we can look at,” Ganot said.

Ganot said the ’Bows have had to adjust their practices with only 12 available players. “We’ve had to be creative,” Ganot said.

Ganot said the ’Bows have embraced the mantra: next man, every man. “We have a lot of great guys in that locker room who are ready to step up, and I believe they will.”

UH opens the season against Hawaii Hilo in Wednesday’s first round of the Outrigger Rainbow Classic in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.