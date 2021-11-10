University of Hawaii football coach Graham frustrated but optimistic of team’s direction
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:02 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Todd Graham yelled instructions to his team against San Diego State on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree