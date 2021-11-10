University of Hawaii football coach Graham frustrated but optimistic of team’s direction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a 30-plus-year coaching career, Hawaii’s Todd Graham knows the volume is jet-takeoff loud when a football team is on a losing streak.

“What I love about this business is if you win, you don’t have to listen to it,” Graham said of critics. “If you lose, you gotta listen to all the guys that think they know everything. … That’s what makes this game great, right? When I watch my Dallas Cowboys, I’m complaining for 15 years, right? And I’ve got all the answers, and they’re all the right answers.”

In Graham’s second season as UH head coach, the Rainbow Warriors are without an insurance policy entering their final three regular-season games. After losing consecutive games to Mountain West opponents, the 4-6 Warriors might need to win out to become bowl eligible. They committed 10 penalties in a 51-31 loss to Utah State, then followed with ill-timed penalties, dropped passes and a late rally that ran out of time in falling to San Diego State.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Graham said. “I want to be winning. I promise you, I’m interested in this thing. I work. Ain’t nobody out-working me. It’s frustrating because it’s not where I want it to be. But I’ve also done this for a long time, and I’ve been fairly successful knowing how to win. I think the transition has been more difficult.”

In four previous head-coaching jobs, Graham was successful in merging players’ skills to an up-tempo offense built on a physical running game and deep-vertical passes, and creating an attacking, run-canceling defense. While the defense has played well in recent weeks — the Warriors are ranked No. 1 against the rush in league games — “we’re not where I want to be,” said Graham, who doubles as the defensive coordinator.

The offense has shown glimpses but has struggled with turnovers (13 interceptions, 11 lost fumbles), grabbing passes (25 drops) and avoiding penalties. Injuries have factored in finding a rhythm. Left guard Michael Eletise medically retired during the summer, and right guard Solo Vaipulu missed games. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro missed three starts because of a shoulder ailment. Dae Dae Hunter, who averages 7.2 yards per carry, has not played since the first half of the Oct. 16 game against Nevada.

Graham also has noticed a pattern of penalties occurring after big gains. Graham acknowledged questionable non-calls have gone against the Warriors. Jared Smart lost the football after it appeared a San Diego State defender committed a targeting violation. Cordeiro was hit after he slid to the turf.

“When your quarterback slides, he’s supposed to be protected,” Graham said. “Some weeks they are, some weeks they’re not. What do you do? Do you start telling your kids to hit the quarterback when they slide? There’s a lot of inconsistencies there.”

Graham said his staff has tried to adjust to a way a game is being called. Eight different crews worked UH’s 10 games this season. One crew officiated the Warriors’ losses to Oregon State and San Diego State, another worked UH’s victories over Portland State and New Mexico State.

“We’re not undisciplined,” said Graham, referencing the Warriors being 52nd among 130 FBS teams in penalties per game (5.8). “We’re disciplined. We just don’t have elite discipline.”

He also noted the Warriors practice situational drills regularly, including what to do when the clock is under 30 seconds with no timeouts. In that circumstance against San Diego State, the Warriors erred when receivers cut inside after catches. It was a pass that was short of the first-down marker that led to time running out before UH could get off a final snap. “That’s our fault as coaches,” Graham said. “We’ve got to prepare our guys, and they’ve got to understand the situation a little better.”

For now, Graham said, the only goal is to win.