comscore Column: Let Veterans Day remind us of the true cost of warfare | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Let Veterans Day remind us of the true cost of warfare

  • By Kahu Richard Walenta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:43 p.m.
  • Kahu Richard Walenta, now retired in the Kahumana Community in Waianae, was a Navy chaplain in Vietnam.

Nov. 11, 2021, celebrates the 103rd anniversary of “the war to end all wars.” The war was started by the murder of an Austrian royal personage in Serbia, leading Austria to declare war on Serbia. The killer of the duke was not even Serbian; he was from Bosnia. That single act of one man led to the death of tens of millions of human beings. Read more

