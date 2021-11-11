University of Hawaii’s Jonah Laulu finds home on defense, away from the Las Vegas heat
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:07 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, top left, and Kai Kaneshiro tackled San Diego State running back Kaegun Williams last Saturday.
