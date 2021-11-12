FBI agents begin digging up Waimanalo yard in search for the remains of missing girl
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
An FBI team investigated a drainage hole near the home along Kakaina Street.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A woman who gave her name as Kaila placed flowers at a makeshift memorial for Isabella Kalua on Thursday.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
An FBI evidence team investigated a grassy area by the carport of the Kalua house in Waimanalo on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree