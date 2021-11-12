comscore FBI agents begin digging up Waimanalo yard in search for the remains of missing girl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

FBI agents begin digging up Waimanalo yard in search for the remains of missing girl

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An FBI team investigated a drainage hole near the home along Kakaina Street.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An FBI team investigated a drainage hole near the home along Kakaina Street.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A woman who gave her name as Kaila placed flowers at a makeshift memorial for Isabella Kalua on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A woman who gave her name as Kaila placed flowers at a makeshift memorial for Isabella Kalua on Thursday.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM An FBI evidence team investigated a grassy area by the carport of the Kalua house in Waimanalo on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An FBI evidence team investigated a grassy area by the carport of the Kalua house in Waimanalo on Thursday.

During a lull in the stream of visitors paying their respects at a makeshift memorial for the 6-year-old girl allegedly killed by her adoptive parents, FBI agents began digging Thursday in the family’s Waimanalo yard. Read more

