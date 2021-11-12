comscore Hawaii COVID death toll jumps despite declining cases | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii COVID death toll jumps despite declining cases

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:10 p.m.

Nearly 19% of all of Hawaii’s coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic have been reported in the past six weeks, with the total death toll jumping from 789 on Oct. 1 to 971 as of Thursday. Just this month, the state Department of Health reported 43 new deaths. Read more

