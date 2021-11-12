comscore Kaiser Permanente therapists, pharmacists set strike date | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaiser Permanente therapists, pharmacists set strike date

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

A group of 165 pharmacists and therapists in Hawaii will join more than 1,800 other health care employees in a strike over Kaiser Permanente’s wage proposals as contract negotiations continue. Read more

