Hawaii News

Marine Corps restructuring continues at Kaneohe Bay

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS Hawaii Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines provided security on Aug. 15 as a Marine KC-130J loadmaster deployed a robotic missile launcher truck at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai.

    Hawaii Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines provided security on Aug. 15 as a Marine KC-130J loadmaster deployed a robotic missile launcher truck at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai.

More Hawaii Marines are on the move as the Corps continues a wholesale reorganization to focus on becoming a fast-moving, island- hopping, missile-firing force capable of striking enemy ships at sea to aid the Navy in a possible conflict with China. Read more

