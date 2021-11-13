OIA football: No. 1 Kahuku loses QB but rolls past No. 3 Mililani

Trickle to an avalanche.

No. 1 Kahuku lost quarterback Jason Mariteragi to injury in the second quarter, but backup Waika Crawford was more than ready, with five touchdown passes in a 55-20 rout of No. 3 Mililani on Saturday night.

Kahuku improved to 5-0 in the OIA Open Division while Mililani dropped to 3-1. The game began with tension after a very physical JV game that involved a bit of fisticuffs on the field.

“We knew we had to play smart football. I know the emotions were high, but our goal was to play unselfishly and play for each other,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said.

The Red Raiders dedicated the game to the late David Vimahi, who died earlier in the week.

“The most important thing is we wanted to do it for Coach Dave. That was a heavy heart we had during this week with his passing,” Carvalho said. “He was my director of recruiting. Auntie Lori is my director of operations. That family plays a huge part of our Kahuku football program. His passing is a big loss. We miss him a lot. Our hearts go up to his family and Auntie Lori. We just love them and whatever we can do to support them.”

A robust crowd of roughly 4,000 turned out at John Kauinana Stadium on a cool evening with scarcely any wind. Crawford was 11-for-16 for 175 yards and did not have a turnover.

“Me and Jason, we’re boys,” he said. “We both can run the offense. Jason got an injury and I had to step up for the team, so I did my best.”

Kainoa Carvalho continued his spectacular season as a receiver, kicker and returner. He finished with 10 receptions for 194 yards and touchdowns of 70 and 16 yards, two field goals and five PAT kicks. He also returned one punt 16 yards and four kickoffs for 90. He missed his last PAT kick, proving he is actually human.

“It’s a great team win. We all executed on all three phases of the ball. We enjoyed every second of it,” said Carvalho, a cousin of Crawford. “Off the start, we knew we got ‘em. Our coaches put us in a good position to win and we all executed our jobs.”

Kahuku’s defense came up with three interceptions and one fumble recovery. Two of the picks were by safety Brock Fonoimoana.

The game opened with four consecutive field goals combined as defenses locked down in the red zone. Carvalho’s 35-yard field goal opened the scoring for Kahuku. He was matched by Makel Paiva’s 27-yard 3-pointer with 5:18 left in the opening quarter.

Carvalho then split the uprights on a 27-yard field goal of his own before Paiva’s 38-yard kick tied it at 6 with 10:25 remaining in the second quarter.

Kahuku then hit pay dirt with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. A gain of 3 yards by Kana Loa Kaluna on fourth-and-2 near midfield kept the drive going, as did a roughing-the-passer flag on Mililani. That play knocked starting Mariteragi out of the game, On the next snap in the elephant formation, Crawford connected with two-way player Liona Lefau for the first touchdown of the game.

After a three-and-out by the Trojans, Crawford was sacked by Bruce Leapaga. Two plays later, Crawford spiraled a perfect pass between two Trojans defenders down the right sideline as Carvalho hauled it in for a 70-yard TD.

Kahuku led 20-6 with 2:58 left in the first half.

A 69-yard kickoff return by Makanale‘a Meyer recharged the Trojans, who scored two plays later when Emana Tarape scrambled and tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Lando Werner-Celes. That cut Kahuku’s lead to 20-13 with 1:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Crawford was sacked again on Kahuku’s ensuing possession, but two pass-interference calls on Mililani set Kahuku up at the Trojans’ 8-yard line. Crawford’s pass to Kruze Keanu near the right corner of the end zone opened Kahuku’s lead to 27-13 with 16 seconds left in the first half.

After Fonoimoana intercepted a tipped pass by Tarape, Kahuku went jumbo. Utilizing their old-school elephant formation, Big Red marched methodically downfield. Clyde Taulapapa punched it in from 6 yards out to open Kahuku’s lead to 34-13 with 3:12 to go in the third stanza.

Mililani answered quickly with a 57-yard bomb from Tarape to Werner-Celes for a TD with two minutes to go in the third.

Kahuku responded with another sledgehammer drive out of the elephant, marching 85 yards in 16 plays, aided by two Mililani personal fouls. The first seven snaps were out of the shotgun with two running backs. From there, it was elephant time before Crawford scrambled and connected with Carvalho in the middle of the field for a catch-and-run 11-yard TD. Kahuku led 41-20 with 8:21 remaining.

After an interception and 14-yard return by Keanu, Taulapapa scored on the next play, an 8-yard run for a 47-20 lead.

No. 5 Campbell 41, Leilehua 7

Sophomore quarterback Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns and the Sabers (4-0 OIA Open) remained a half-game behind No. 1 Kahuku in the OIA Open Division.

Four Sabers caught touchdowns and Rowen-Ray Bucao, who scored on a 40-yard pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi in the second quarter, added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The Sabers are 4-0 for the second time in three seasons and scored 41 unanswered points after the Mules struck first.

The game was scoreless in the second quarter when Leilehua’s Keawe Andres caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Krystian Arindain.

The Mules (0-4) had just 63 total yards outside of the one big play. Jett Cabal led Leilehua with 80 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Campbell finishes the regular season with back-to-back games against Mililani and Kahuku at home the next two weeks.

———

Star-Advertiser staff

Nanakuli 70, McKinley 26

The Golden Hawks put a beating on visiting McKinley, scoring a school-record 70 points in a win over the Tigers. The previous record of 61 points came in a 61-0 win over Anuenue back in 2014.

“The offense did well,” Nanakuli coach Kili Watson said. “But there’s a lot of things we can fix. We left some points on the field. McKinley came out tough. They’re a well-coached team. Props to them.”

Nanakuli quarterback Keahi Ah Sui found himself involved in six Golden Hawks touchdowns. Three came through the air, as Ah Sui connected with three receivers on scores to go along with 137 passing yards on efficient 12-for-15 passing. Ah Sui also ran in a trio of scores as he led an explosive run game that accumulated 328 yards on the ground. Christian Asinsin led all rushers with 186 yards on 18 carries, with Ah Sui next with 131 yards on 11 carries.

McKinley drew first blood. After a Nanakuli onside kick attempt to start the game, McKinley began its first drive in Golden Hawks territory. Tigers quarterback Dustin Chow quickly took the team into the red zone on a 46-yard catch-and-run to Michael Papa, before finding Papa again for the 6-yard score after just four plays. From that point on, it was all Nanakuli.

Having conceded the opening score, the Golden Hawks proceeded to put up three unanswered touchdowns. Just one play after McKinley’s score, receiver David Kalili dodged and spun his way to a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown. Then the offense got involved, with Ah Sui getting his first rushing touchdown (4 yards) and first passing touchdown (Allen Mahoe III, 25 yards) on consecutive drives . Chow’s 25-yard touchdown connection with Papa broke up the Nanakuli scoring streak, if only briefly. With a 20-14 lead in hand, the Golden Hawks went on another scoring run, starting with Ah Sui’s 20-yard toss to Kalili. Asinsin found the end zone on the next drive with a goal-line carry. Asinsin nearly picked up his second touchdown two drives later, but fumbled on the goal line after a 28-yard run. Offensive lineman Elward Westbrook Jr. was in the right place at the right time to collect the ball for a touchdown. Joseph Lewis IV’s 10-yard touchdown catch from Ah Sui capped off four straight Nanakuli scores.

Mirroring their game-opening score, Chow connected with Papa on a 19-yard pass to close out the half as McKinley limped off the field trailing 50-20 at the halftime break.

Chow completed his third touchdown throw in the third quarter on a 12-yard completion to Papa, but a comeback was not in the cards as his score was answered by three Nanakuli touchdowns. Ah Sui scored on a pair of goal-line QB keepers to open and close the second half. Branztyn Reyes’s 55-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter made it 64 points and officially broke the school scoring record.

McKinley couldn’t keep up with Nanakuli’s scoring outburst throughout the game, but put up a valiant effort offensively. Chow finished with 324 passing yards on 21-for-44 passing. Chow had four touchdown throws to go with three interceptions.

——-

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Waialua 21, Kalaheo 15

The Bulldogs lost the lead and momentum in the third quarter, but James Zara made sure his team got them back in a hurry.

Zara scored on a 65-yard kickoff return with 2:16 left in the third quarter and quarterback Kawika Benz finished with 191 yards of total offense as host Waialua held off Kalaheo.

“I knew they were going to kick it on the right side, so I just took the ball and I knew the left was going to be open,” said Zara, a junior, who also had four catches for 60 yards. “My teammates had great blocks and I couldn’t have done it without them. The blocking was perfect. I just had to run the ball.”

Kalaheo took a 15-14 lead on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Riis Weber with 2:32 left in the third quarter and Weber’s 2-point conversion run. On the PAT, Weber, the holder, took the errant snap from center and scored off the right side. It was the Mustangs’ first lead of the season.

Zara scored on the ensuing kickoff.

Kalaheo had a chance at the end, but turned the ball over on downs at its 43-yard line.

Benz was probably the hardest-working football player throughout the state on Saturday. He played every snap except for kickoffs against Kalaheo.

Benz passed for 106 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 85. He also participated in the homecoming court at halftime as the escort of the varsity sweetheart.

“I think I did good on both sides of the ball,” said Benz, a senior. “I felt I could have made better passes and better reads. All around we played really good.”

The Bulldogs (2-2) had three sacks in the second half, including two by Adam Sabatini.

Kalaheo drove to the Waialua 20 on its first drive and to the Bulldogs’ 8 on its second, but came away empty both times.

“We’re kind of that bend-but-not-break mentality and that’s what they did,” said Waialua coach Gary Wirtz. “They didn’t break. I’m just proud of those boys.”

Waialua scored on a 1-yard run by Ezekiel Sheridan with 30.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs (0-5) tied it at 7-7 on a 1-yard keeper by Weber with 1:10 left before halftime. The score was set up by a 46-yard pass from Weber to Isaiah Akiu, which put the ball at the 3.

Both teams struggled with penalties in the first half. Kalaheo had nine infractions for 88 yards, while Waialua had seven for 73.

The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead on Benz’s 13-yard pass to Gino Coyle on the first possession of the second half.

Weber passed for 221 yards and rushed for 51 for the Mustangs. He also had an interception on defense. Akiu caught five passes for 114 yards.

——-

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Radford 28, Kalani 13

Sophomore Jalin LeGrand sealed the win with a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:54 remaining to keep the Rams (4-1 OIA D-II) in the running for a spot in the OIA title game.

Christian Payton rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Hayslett had 72 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown in the second half to give Radford a second option in the running game that helped lead to victory.

Radford extended its winning streak against the Falcons (3-2) to 11 dating back to 2000 and stayed one game behind league-leading Kaiser, which beat the Rams last week.

“We spoke about adversity the whole week and how we were going to show up for this game coming off a loss last week,” Radford coach Fred Salanoa said. “Our defensive players and defensive staff did a wonderful job of holding their own while our offense decided to take a little longer to get going. Credit to Kalani’s coaches and players, they had a great game plan and they executed.”

The top two teams will play in the OIA D-II final, with the winner advancing to the four-team state tournament.

Nanakuli is the only other one-loss team. The Golden Hawks and Rams play in the regular-season finale on Dec. 10.

Senior Josh Oh rushed for two touchdowns for the Falcons, who got two interceptions each from junior Kahikina Iaea and senior Seti Taualupe.

——-

Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

Campbell 41, Leilehua 7

At Hugh Yoshida Stadium

Campbell (4-0, 4-0) 0 27 14 0 — 41

Leilehua (0-4, 0-4) 0 7 0 0 — 7

LEI—Keawe Andres 80 pass from Krystian Arindain (Jonathan Breceda kick)

CAMP—Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 36 pass from Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi (Calzzic Ili kick)

CAMP—Jonah Tofagau-Tavui 5 run (kick failed)

CAMP—Rowen-Ray Bucao 40 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (run failed)

CAMP—Diego Betancourt 39 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi)

CAMP—Bucao 22 run (Ili kick)

CAMP—Dominick Espinda 39 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (Ili kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Bucao 15-108, Chauncee Lopez 6-19, Espinda 1-12, Berinobis-Pyne 3-8, Tofagau-Tavui 1-5, Teva Feliciano 3-5, Kuboyama-Hayashi 2-(minus 14). Leilehua: Jett Cabal 21-80, LeShaun Cameron 2-10, team 1-(minus 3), Andres 1-(minus 5), Arindain 6-(minus 16).

PASSING–Campbell: Kuboyama-Hayashi 12-25-1-228, Sean Ahuna-Quinola 0-2-0-0. Leilehua: Arindain 4-11-0-83, Xavier Muyot 3-7-2-(minus 6).

RECEIVING—Campbell: Espinda 3-74, Berinobis-Pyne 3-45, Betancourt 2-48, Tofagau-Tavui 2-11, Bucao 1-40, Kopa-Kaawalauole 1-10. Leilehua: Andres 2-85, Brayden Furtado 2-2, Timothy Arnold 1-5, Cabal 1-3, Jacob Gamponia 1-2.

Kahuku 55, Mililani 20

At John Kauinana Stadium

Kahuku (5-0, 5-0) 6 21 7 21 — 55

Mililani (3-1, 3-1) 3 10 7 0 — 20

KAH—FG Kainoa Carvalho 35

MIL—FG Makel Paiva 27

KAH—FG Carvalho 27

MIL—FG Paiva 38

KAH—Liona Lefau 13 pass from Waika Crawford (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Carvalho 70 pass from Crawford (Carvalho kick)

MIL—Lando Werner-Celes 5 pass from Emana Tarape (Paiva kick)

KAH—Kruze Keanu 8 pass from Crawford (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Clyde Taulapapa 6 run (Carvalho kick)

MIL—Werner-Celes 57 yard pass from Tarape (Paiva kick)

KAH—Carvalho 16 pass from Crawford (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Taulapapa 8 yad run (kick failed)

KAH—Jamerus Tai Hook 20 yard pass from Crawford (Taulapapa run)

RUSHING—Kahuku: Taulapapa 15-51, Kana Loa Kaluna 5-25, Jason Mariteragi 2-23, Carvalho 3-7, Kingsley Ah You 3-4, Crawford 3-(minus 12). Mililani: Nehemiah Timoteo 9-70, Jaylan Johnson 1-8, Kapono Hookano-Sallas 2-(minus 1), Tarape 5-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kahuku: Crawford 11-16-0-174, Jason Mariteragi 9-14-0-123. Mililani: Tarape 14-29-3-183.

RECEIVING—Kahuku: K. Carvalho 10-194, Lefau 4-53, Kaio 3-15, Tai Hook 1-20, Ah You 1-8, Keanu 1-7. Mililani: John Herold-Namu 6-87, Werner-Celes 4-69, Ho‘okano-Sallas 1-11, Raymond Roller 1-7, Gavin Hunter 1-7, Timoteo 1-4.

Junior Varsity: Mililani 32, Kahuku 28

Radford 28, Kalani 13

At Kaiser Stadium

Radford (4-1, 4-1) 0 7 14 7 — 28

Kalani (3-2, 3-2 7 0 6 0 — 13

KALN—Josh Oh 3 run (Eddie Arii kick)

RAD—Christian Payton 8 pass from Kalob Victorino-Avilla (Harrison Hoskins kick)

RAD—Michael Hayslett 3 run (Hoskins kick)

KALN—Oh 4 run (run failed)

RAD—Payton 24 run (Hoskins kick)

RAD—Jalin LeGrand 43 interception return (Hoskins kick)

RUSHING—Radford: Payton 19-110, Hayslett 12-72, Syncere Dillard 1-6, Olijah Gomez 1-4, Victorino-Avilla 3-1. Kalani: Oh 19-61, Logan Lim 10-1, Noa Uchida 1-(minus 1), Kahikina Iaea 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Radford: Victorino-Avilla 12-31-4-105. Kalani: Lim 10-25-1-90.

RECEIVING—Radford: Gomez 4-18, Dane Fagaragan 2-52, Roch Schaefer 2-17, Payton 2-6, Joel Gillies 1-10, Jack Carlson 1-2. Kalani: Uchida 4-34, Noah Ah Sam 3-46, Mikala Nishimoto 1-6, Devin Nguyen 1-3, Oh 1-1.

Nanakuli 70, McKinley 26

At Nanakuli

McKinley (0-3) 14 6 6 0 — 26

Nanakuli (2-1) 36 14 14 6 — 70

MCK—Michael Papa 6 pass from Dustin Chow (Luke Fujioka-Silva kick missed)

NAN—David Kalili 75 kick return (Micah Nihoa kick missed)

NAN—Keahi Ah Sui 4 run (Ah Sui pass failed)

NAN—Allen Mahoe III 25 pass from Ah Sui (Hansen Salausa-Ka’awa pass from Ah Sui)

MCK—Papa 25 pass from Chow (Preston Note pass from Chow)

NAN—Kalili 20 pass from Ah Sui (Christian Asinsin run)

NAN—Asinsin 1 run (Joseph Lewis IV run)

NAN—Elward Westbrook Jr. 1 run (Isaiah Enriquez kick blocked)

NAN—Lewis IV 10 pass from Ah Sui (Asinsin run)

MCK—Papa 19 pass from Chow (Chow pass incomplete)

NAN—Ah Sui 1 run (Asinsin run failed)

MCK—Elias Bermudes 12 pass from Chow (Chow pass incomplete)

NAN—Branztyn Reyes 55 kick return (Asinsin run)

NAN—Ah Sui 1 run (2-pt failed)

RUSHING—McKinley: Bermudes 3-15, Note 1-13, Chris Pham 2-0, Aaron Rutledge 2-(minus 1), Chow 10-(minus 2), TEAM 2-(-18). Nanakuli: Asinsin 18-186, Ah Sui 11-131, Lewis IV 1-11, Westbrook Jr. 1-0.

PASSING—McKinley: Chow 21-44-3-324. Nanakuli: Ah Sui 12-15-0-137.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Note 7-99, Papa 6-140, Bermudes 4-47, Nathen Rodriguez 3-26, Rutledge 1-12. Nanakuli: Salausa-Ka’awa 3-45, Lewis IV 3-26, Mahoe III 2-38, Kalili 2-26, Asinsin 2-2.

Waialua 21, Kalaheo 15

Kalaheo (0-5) 0 7 8 0 — 15

Waialua (2-2) 7 0 14 0 — 21

WAIL—Ezekiel Sheridan 1 run (Lasse Stolten kick)

KALH—Riis Weber 1 run (Angele Seltmann kick)

WAIL—Gino Coyle 13 pass from Blazen Benz (Stolten kick)

KALH—Weber 1 run (Weber run)

WAIL—James Zara 65 kickoff return (Stolten kick)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Weber 17-51, Isaiah Akiu 2-22, Damian Ruano 1-1, Alika Amasiu 2-(minus 3), Team 1-(minus 4). Waialua: Kawika Benz 10-85, Ez. Sheridan 7-30, Jonah Baker 2-2, Zara 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 4), Taylor Calaro 1-(minus 9), Elisha Sheirdan 2-(minus 12).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 15-29-1-221. Waialua: Benz 11-27-1-106.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Vinny Bandini 6-64, Akiu 5-114, Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 3-37, Jayden Fargas 1-6. Waialua: Tyson Apau 5-21, Zara 4-60, Coyle 1-13, Jack Armacio 1-12.