comscore No dice in Las Vegas as Hawaii football team falls to UNLV | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No dice in Las Vegas as Hawaii football team falls to UNLV

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) reacts after Hawaii recovered a fumble by UNLV during the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) reacts after Hawaii recovered a fumble by UNLV during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the first half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner celebrates after scoring a touchdown against UNLV during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner is tackled by UNLV during the second half.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner is tackled by UNLV during the second half.

The University of Hawaii football team’s quest for an extended season ended in a disheartening 27-13 road loss to UNLV in Allegiant Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
OIA football: No. 1 Kahuku loses QB but rolls past No. 3 Mililani

Scroll Up