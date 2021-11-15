comscore Placement of barriers, crosswalks at Laniakea Beach is criticized | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Placement of barriers, crosswalks at Laniakea Beach is criticized

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / NOVEMBER 5 Vehicles drove past two new pedestrian crossings and barriers along Kamehameha Highway across from Laniakea Beach intended to improve safety and traffic flow.

    Vehicles drove past two new pedestrian crossings and barriers along Kamehameha Highway across from Laniakea Beach intended to improve safety and traffic flow.

The parking area on the mauka side of the highway is now closed pending completion of safety measures designed to deal with the constant influx of cars carrying sightseers who dart across the roadway. Read more

