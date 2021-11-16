comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball’s Amber Igiede wins Big West award; hoops, beach teams land recruits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball’s Amber Igiede wins Big West award; hoops, beach teams land recruits

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tiffany Westerberg and Amber Igiede block a UC San Diego attack during Sunday’s match.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tiffany Westerberg and Amber Igiede block a UC San Diego attack during Sunday’s match.

A week after being honored for her defensive prowess, Amber Igiede earned conference recognition for a remarkable weekend on the attack. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 15, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 16, 2021

Scroll Up