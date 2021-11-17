Column: It’s safe for keiki to visit the dentist

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A greater number of children are going without dental care than before the pandemic. Concerns of exposure to COVID-19 and inability to access care have caused some parents to delay children’s regular dental visits. However, dentists across the state have taken precautions to keep their patients and staff safe and healthy.

Donning a new uniform to include additional layers of personal protective equipment, dentists and their staff are committed to providing the best of care, while integrating and maintaining high levels of cleanliness standards.

Before the pandemic, Hawaii’s keiki were leading the nation with the highest rate of tooth decay. And since COVID-19, more children have been missing their regular dental visits. As our children return to school and other activities, visiting the dentist should be a top priority.

Health disparities for keiki persist in oral health. These disparities exist across socio-economic statuses, especially in low-income families. According to the 2015 Hawaii Smiles Report, there is more tooth decay among low-income children. For Hawaii school-aged children who are eligible for the National School Lunch Program, about 31% of them have untreated tooth decay compared to 13% of those not eligible. We must be more proactive in the oral health of our keiki to curb this preventable condition.

A 2015 report showed that more than 70% of third-graders in Hawaii have tooth decay. The national average is closer to 50%. This high rate of tooth decay in our keiki can lead to pain that interferes with daily living, such as eating and learning, to future serious infections. Improving the oral health of our keiki leads to success in school and life. Tooth decay is the most prevalent chronic health condition in children, and it is preventable.

The American Dental Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry both recommend that children should go to the dentist within six months of getting their first tooth and no later than their first birthday.

Keiki should also visit the dentist every six months. Keiki can be taught to practice good oral habits, such as brushing twice a day for two minutes and flossing every night.

Oral health is a key part of our overall health. As we enter the holiday season, cakes, cookies and fruit juice are fun indulgences.

While planning out healthy options to include in our gatherings, don’t forget to include making a trip to the dentist. Brushing twice a day, drinking water instead of soda or juice, and making sure to munch on fruit and vegetables will also help prevent tooth decay and support a healthier mouth.

Deborah Mattheus, Ph.D., APRN-Rx, CPNP, is with the University of Hawaii-Manoa Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing and a Hawaii Oral Health Coalition member.