comscore Editorial: Reasonable call in Christopher Deedy case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Reasonable call in Christopher Deedy case

  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011 Christopher Deedy, center, appeared for a court arraignment in 2011 with lawyer Brook Hart.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011

    Christopher Deedy, center, appeared for a court arraignment in 2011 with lawyer Brook Hart.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm has made the call: case closed against Christopher Deedy. The State Department federal agent has already been tried twice in the 2011 death of Kollin Elderts. Alm has made the difficult but reasonable decision that there would be little upside to a third trial. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Mahalo to students who cleaned up cemetery; Stadium at UH-Manoa: a parking nightmare; Rail needs financially feasible alternatives

Scroll Up