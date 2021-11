Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking to be part of Hawaii’s burgeoning sustainability movement? If so, apply for 130 new positions aimed at helping Hawaii’s environment and economy, thanks to $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Particularly encouraged to apply are folks between ages 20 and 40, to support a new green jobs youth corps; it’s a partnership between the state Land Department and Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit.

The range of jobs include natural resource management, sustainable agriculture, conservation and renewable energy.

For more, see www.kupuhawaii.org/aina.