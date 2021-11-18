comscore Hawaii group united in support of Build Back Better Act | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii group united in support of Build Back Better Act

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • COURTESY CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN From left, John Leong, CEO of Kupu Hawai, Josh Stanbro, policy fellow, Elemental Excelerator, along with Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, Hawaii Rep. Nicole Lowen, Wayne Tanaka, executive director, Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Laura Kaakua, president and CEO of Hawaii Land Trust, stand in their support of the Build Back Better Act.

    COURTESY CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN

    From left, John Leong, CEO of Kupu Hawai, Josh Stanbro, policy fellow, Elemental Excelerator, along with Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, Hawaii Rep. Nicole Lowen, Wayne Tanaka, executive director, Sierra Club of Hawaii, and Laura Kaakua, president and CEO of Hawaii Land Trust, stand in their support of the Build Back Better Act.

Standing as a united front, various government and business leaders in Hawaii on Wednesday called on Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act, saying it was crucial for the state in the face of the climate change crisis. Read more

Previous Story
Demolition of Aloha Stadium possible in early 2023

Scroll Up