Local progressives urge Rep. Ed Case to support federal infrastructure plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Local progressives urge Rep. Ed Case to support federal infrastructure plan

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People held signs Monday at the corner of East Manoa Road and Oahu Avenue urging U.S. Rep. Ed Case to support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better program.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People held signs Monday at the corner of East Manoa Road and Oahu Avenue urging U.S. Rep. Ed Case to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program.

Local progressive groups are teaming up in an effort to push Congressman Ed Case, D-Hawaii, to support President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” plan, which aims to aggressively address issues such as climate change, child care and rebuilding infrastructure. Read more

