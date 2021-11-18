comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball forward Kallin Spiller a bright spot to start of the season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine basketball forward Kallin Spiller a bright spot to start of the season

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wahine forward Kallin Spiller had 11 points and eight rebounds against San Diego on Nov. 9 and 14 points and 10 rebounds against USC two nights later.

Kallin Spiller had done the math. A graduate of Columbia now enrolled in the University of Hawaii’s Shidler College of Business, Spiller took the time to add up the gap separating her appearances in a regular-season college basketball game. Read more

