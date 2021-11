Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Commit more land to build more homes

There is zero doubt that the highest, best and most pono use for land on Oahu is for homes. It is impossible for anyone of any age to buy a home here, and it only gets grimmer each year for all but millionaires and international jet-setters. We lose so much.

It is incomprehensible and imbecilic that the 243 acres of land for the proposed First Responders’ Technology Campus and the 104 acres of Aloha Stadium land are not being seriously considered for residential use. Those 347 acres equal over 15 million square feet. Most homes built in the past 50 years are about 6,000 square feet. That’s 2,500 single-family homes. Obviously, infrastructure and amenities take space, but the number of residences wound would be significantly increased with low- and high-rise townhomes and condos.

What is more essential?

John Hoshibata

Mililani

Statistics didn’t show true cost of tourism

The front-page article about the impact of tourism was a great example on how to lie with statistics (“Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15). State Chief Economist Eugene Tian studied a short period and small area, then extrapolated this small data bit into a 100% scenario for the whole state.

Waikiki is nothing like the rest of the state. Tian admits the small drop in electrical and water usage was due to the fact that hotels remained open but empty, with their air conditioning and water features on. This does not model a thoughtful, sustained reduction in tourism. This does not model the actual effects of tourism on the entire state.

On Maui the drop in electric and wastewater demand was dramatic. They apparently did not even glimpse at other infrastructure like wastewater and roads. How much fuel is wasted in tourism-caused traffic jams?

It really takes quite a contortionist to try to argue that reduced, managed tourism is not better for the environment, the economy, the residents and the visitor experience.

Mike Wildberger

Kihei, Maui

Consumption numbers show significant impact

When the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) misuses statistics to support tourism, it is worrisome (“Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15).

State Chief Economist Eugene Tian said that the impact of tourism on electricity and water is small, and that his data show that a decrease in visitor days by 1% reduces electricity and water consumption by something less than 0.2%.

Using his figures, if visitor days were reduced by 100% (no tourists), electricity and water consumption would be reduced by somewhere around 20%. That is not small.

In 2019, a total of 10.4 million tourists came to Hawaii. There were, on average, about 250,000 tourists in Hawaii at any given time, and they accounted for about 15% of the number of people physically present in Hawaii. If they used somewhere around 20% of the electricity and water, they used more per capita than residents, and that would be disturbing.

John Kawamoto

Kaimuki

Flights shaking up Diamond Head area

Many mornings, my windows rattle as I’m rudely awoken by the sounds of low-flying helicopters and planes. These disruptive noises continue throughout the day and late into the evening.

Over the last few years, there’s been a significant increase in military and commercial flights around Diamond Head, and with it came an increase in noise. The military may be trying its best, and the tourism industry is vital, but the communities around the bases and tourist attractions should come first.

Both residents and visitors have long enjoyed the famous Diamond Head hike. This beautiful, serene experience has become chaotic, with multiple tour helicopters flying around the crater in rapid succession. How do visitors feel? And what about the residents who may already have to deal with these stressful sounds at home?

Rules and regulations should be put in place and taken seriously to keep these distressful interruptions to a minimum.

Alison Namiki Roberts

Kapahulu

Economic disparity threatens our future

With the approach of Thanksgiving, my thoughts are turning toward the qualities of life that provide feelings of gratitude. In addition to the importance of family, friends, faith and freedom, there are the life-sustaining qualities of clean water and enough food.

Then, my mind turned to the recent reports of extreme weather and increasing houselessness. The interconnections between the climate crisis and economic disparity are becoming more obvious and tragic.

The difficulty of changing policies that will lead to an improvement of these critical situations not only involves the intransigence of those who have power and wealth (the 0.1%) but also the equally difficult challenge of changing some culturally and systemic issues like nationalism, racism, religious extremism and male dominance.

The future is only as hopeful as our willingness to implement these changes. In addition, this would enable a happier Thanksgiving for the rest of us (the 99.9%).

John Heidel

Kailua

