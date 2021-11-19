Editorial: Honolulu Police Department’s hard look at car chases

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Sept. 12 police car chase that ended in a crash on the Leeward coast, with two youths suffering grievous injuries, may not signal anything wrong with the Honolulu Police Department policy on such pursuits. A tally of HPD chases shows them well below the national average.

All the same, it’s good that HPD is taking a hard look at the practice. It won’t change the fact that lawsuits already have resulted from the Makaha incident. But it’s to prevent a future tragedy that the review is a must.