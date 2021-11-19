Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Honolulu Police Department’s hard look at car chases Today Updated 9:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Sept. 12 police car chase that ended in a crash on the Leeward coast, with two youths suffering grievous injuries, may not signal anything wrong with the Honolulu Police Department policy on such pursuits. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Sept. 12 police car chase that ended in a crash on the Leeward coast, with two youths suffering grievous injuries, may not signal anything wrong with the Honolulu Police Department policy on such pursuits. A tally of HPD chases shows them well below the national average. All the same, it’s good that HPD is taking a hard look at the practice. It won’t change the fact that lawsuits already have resulted from the Makaha incident. But it’s to prevent a future tragedy that the review is a must. Previous Story Editorial: Express your thanks with a letter