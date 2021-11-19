USS Daniel Inouye reaches home port at Pearl Harbor
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is scheduled to be fully commissioned Dec. 8 as the USS Daniel Inouye in honor of the late Hawaii senator and war hero. Crew members, above, disembarked Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam as a couple embraced.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Brickhouse was overjoyed to be reunited with her 3-year-old daughter Mia.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ashley Gaona embraced her husband Chief Petty Officer Randy Gaona and their daughter Everly on Thursday. The couple had been apart for a total of 669 days.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The soon-to-be-commissioned USS Daniel Inouye arrived Thursday at its new home port, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.