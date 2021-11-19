comscore USS Daniel Inouye reaches home port at Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

USS Daniel Inouye reaches home port at Pearl Harbor

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is scheduled to be fully commissioned Dec. 8 as the USS Daniel Inouye in honor of the late Hawaii senator and war hero. Crew members, above, disembarked Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam as a couple embraced.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer is scheduled to be fully commissioned Dec. 8 as the USS Daniel Inouye in honor of the late Hawaii senator and war hero. Crew members, above, disembarked Thursday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam as a couple embraced.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Brickhouse was overjoyed to be reunited with her 3-year-old daughter Mia.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Ashley Brickhouse was overjoyed to be reunited with her 3-year-old daughter Mia.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Ashley Gaona embraced her husband Chief Petty Officer Randy Gaona and their daughter Everly on Thursday. The couple had been apart for a total of 669 days.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Ashley Gaona embraced her husband Chief Petty Officer Randy Gaona and their daughter Everly on Thursday. The couple had been apart for a total of 669 days.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The soon-to-be-commissioned USS Daniel Inouye arrived Thursday at its new home port, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The soon-to-be-commissioned USS Daniel Inouye arrived Thursday at its new home port, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Friends and family of the ship’s crew waited on the pier as the ship approached, eager to reunite with loved ones they hadn’t seen for months while the crew worked in Maine to train for operations and finally sail the ship to the islands. Read more

Previous Story
City Council committee OK’s Oahu hotel tax proposal

Scroll Up