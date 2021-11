Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, someone crawled under our partially closed garage door while we were watching TV and stole about $100 and about a dozen membership cards from Costco, Sam’s Club and some other establishments. Read more

Burglaries seem to be low priority for police

My wife and I live in the Peninsula in Hawaii Kai. Recently, someone crawled under our partially closed garage door while we were watching TV and stole about $100 and about a dozen membership cards from Costco, Sam’s Club and some other establishments.

I called 911 to request assistance and when I explained what happened, the dispatcher said she would categorize the crime as unauthorized entry rather than burglary. About an hour later, she called to inform me that there were no officers available and to request that we wait a while longer. I told her not to bother as we were tired of waiting and were going to bed. Are the police getting soft on burglary?

Steven Chung

Hawaii Kai

Don’t spend more taxes on rail or renewables

In regard to tax increases proposed for rail and renewable energy: No! (“City Council committee OKs Oahu hotel tax proposal,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18). Why raise taxes when government cannot even agree on or finish projects like rail and the stadium without constant excuses why the budget is exceeded?

Ha! Sounds like you heard it before? Property owners should pay attention to the City Council members of their districts. There are proposals to tap property taxes.

Enough of taking the easy way out by raising taxes. If government cannot figure out problems with existing projects, why begin more projects? Government has shown it has a hard time even with the planning and cost estimates for future projects. How many studies need to be made on the same proposed projects?

The taxpayers need a break. Government needs to find another solution.

Paul Tamaru

Kailua

Filipinos in Hawaii did face discrimination

In an article by Jayna Omaye, Lawrence Acopan said, “A lot of people looked down on us before because we’re Filipino. It was kind of hard.” (“Filipino farmer’s legacy honored at ceremony in Manoa Valley,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 14).

It was a brave and heartwarming story of the family of Elpidio Acopan’s farm in Manoa Valley. It was so heartfelt that Elpidio Acopan’s family had to endure the racial discrimination against Filipinos here in Hawaii.

As a Hawaii-born Filipino myself, we were always taught by our elders to value honesty and trust rather than race.

Mel Domingo

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOUR THANKS THIS THANKSGIVING

It’s been a year of uncertainty, adaptation and recovery — and now it’s time to reflect on things with hope and gratitude.

Today through Nov. 23, send in your thoughts about the things you’re thankful for (letters at 150 words max, or essays at 500-600 words). A collection of these “Be thankful” submissions will run on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving weekend.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 7-500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu 96813, care of Letters.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter