Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In these past many months of Hawaii’s pandemic, it’s been an incongruence of COVID-19 public policy to exempt churches and faith congregations from reasonable social-gathering limits. Read more

In these past many months of Hawaii’s pandemic, it’s been an incongruence of COVID-19 public policy to exempt churches and faith congregations from reasonable social-gathering limits. While establishments statewide are restricted on in-person gathering sizes and social distancing, the state waived such rules for faith-related sites. Churches and such are encouraged to abide by the restrictions to minimize disease spread, but are not required to, making for uneven adherence.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak, then, came as little surprise — and should be seen as a cautionary tale as holiday gatherings begin in full force.

On Monday, the state Department of Health (DOH) publicly identified a cluster of at least 36 COVID-19 cases associated with King’s Chapel Nawiliwili on Kauai, with cases dating back as far as Oct. 31. The chapel had hosted a “Trunk or Treat” event for Halloween, and the state urged anyone who attended the event — especially while unmasked or interacting with others for more than 15 minutes — to get tested.

This cluster spread was worrisome enough for DOH to identify King’s Chapel as the source — not to stigmatize, but to contain further spread via awareness about testing, quarantining and other measures. In March, a Maui congregation of the King’s Cathedral and Chapels group was tied to a cluster of at least 55 COVID-19 cases.

With Christmas right around the corner, and people hankering for holiday gatherings after 20 months of pandemic restrictions, it will be tough to adhere to strict socializing limits. But for safety’s sake, given the highly contagious delta variant, self-responsibility on protective measures must be maintained, even in church.

One simple but significant measure that’s highly effective in congregant settings? Vaccinations. Though religious belief is listed alongside medical conditions as possible means for vaccine exemptions, it’s important to underscore that faith leaders — from the pope to the dalai lama, to councils advising Buddhists, Jews, Muslims and more — all encourage vaccination.

Keeping gatherings fairly small is another good idea. Outdoor gatherings are best, but if socializing indoors, open windows and doors for optimal ventilation.

We are heading into a joyous season, one of “O come, all ye faithful” fellowship. That can and should be done this year — but let’s all do it smartly and safely.