Hawaii health officials warn public about growing COVID-19 cluster linked to Kauai church

A COVID-19 cluster on Kauai that has grown to 36 cases has been traced back to a church in Nawiliwili.

The state Department of Health reported today that the cluster associated with King’s Chapel in Nawiliwili is up to 36 cases as of Friday and will likely become larger. On Monday it the cluster size was 16 cases.

“We only identified the cluster a week ago and cases are still trickling in, so … we expect it to keep growing,” Dr. Janet Berreman, the district health officer for the Kauai District Health Office, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The ages of those infected range from 2 years old to over 60, health officials said. Four of the cases were people who had contact with recently infected churchgoers.

The size of the cluster — one of the largest in Kauai to date — prompted the state to disclose the situation to the public. Berreman also said the church congregation is “fairly large.”

“DOH discloses cluster locations when there is an imminent risk to public health. Based on the findings of our investigation, we believe disclosure is warranted to prevent further transmission of the disease,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a news release.

The focus of the investigation is on the church’s recurring in-person activities. The church streams its services online, but Berreman said it also offers regular in-person services and youth activities.

The cases date as far back as Halloween, and the department is advising anyone who attended any events at the church since then to get tested for the coronavirus.

On Halloween, the church also held a drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” event that the department said may have contributed to the cluster.

“Anyone who attended this event — especially anyone who was un-masked or who interacted for 15 minutes or more with others — should get tested,” health officials said in a news release.

The department has advised congregants to participate in the virtual services until the COVID-19 cluster is contained.

The chapel is part of the King’s Cathedral and Chapels group, which was linked in March to a cluster of at least 55 COVID-19 cases on Maui. The group had rejected the state’s advice to close in-person services while the coronavirus cluster was active.

King’s Chapel officials were not immediately available for comment for this story.

Kauai has experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases recently, and the Health Department noted that the county’s case counts are the highest per capita in the state.

The island’s seven-day average case count is 23, while its average daily case count in 2021 is about 8.6 cases. Kauai’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is 4.2% compared with 1.7% for the state.

The state Health Department has reported a total of 157 new coronavirus cases on the island this week.