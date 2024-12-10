HFD: Cause of Kalihi fire was jump starter battery pack

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a fire at an auto shop in Kalihi last week was accidental, caused by a portable jump starter battery pack that was charging at the time.

”The jump pack was plugged in and charging on a table when the failure occurred, causing the fire,” said HFD in a news release.

Last Tuesday, HFD received a 911 call at about 9:30 p.m. for a building fire at 1336 Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi, which is the address for Starkey’s Auto Repair.

Seven units with about 26 firefighters responded, with the first arriving on scene three minutes later. Firefighters found dark smoke coming from three vents at the auto repair shop. The fire was extinguished just before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Estimate damage is at $250,000 to the building and its contents.