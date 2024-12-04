Firefighters extinguished blaze at Kalihi auto repair shop

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Kalihi Tuesday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:29 p.m. for a building fire at 1336 Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi, which is the address for Starkey’s Auto Repair. Seven units with about 26 firefighters responded, with the first arriving on scene three minutes later.

Firefighters found dark smoke coming from three vents at the auto repair shop.

After securing a water supply and gaining access into the building, firefighters began an aggressive fire attack. The fire was extinguished at 9:58 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

HFD conducted searches and confirmed no occupants were inside the shop at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire’s cause and origin, with estimated damage, is pending.