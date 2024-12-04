Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Firefighters extinguished blaze at Kalihi auto repair shop

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:26 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire that broke out at an auto repair shop in Kalihi Tuesday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:29 p.m. for a building fire at 1336 Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi, which is the address for Starkey’s Auto Repair. Seven units with about 26 firefighters responded, with the first arriving on scene three minutes later.

Firefighters found dark smoke coming from three vents at the auto repair shop.

After securing a water supply and gaining access into the building, firefighters began an aggressive fire attack. The fire was extinguished at 9:58 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

HFD conducted searches and confirmed no occupants were inside the shop at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire’s cause and origin, with estimated damage, is pending.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide