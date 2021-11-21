comscore Column: Inside the Medicare Advantage plans, many now being probed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Inside the Medicare Advantage plans, many now being probed

  • By Dr. Stephen Kemble
  • Today
  • Updated 9:17 p.m.

Medicare Advantage is a privatized form of Medicare. Instead of Medicare paying doctors and hospitals directly, it pays an insurance company intermediary a fixed amount per member and the insurance plan negotiates payment rates with providers of care. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Taxing solar projects

Scroll Up