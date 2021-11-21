comscore The Queen’s Medical Center is planning $1B expansion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The Queen’s Medical Center is planning $1B expansion

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 The Queen’s Medical Center is planning to break ground on a new emergency room that will double in size to 75,000 square feet and 90 treatment spaces. The ER department, pictured, handles more than 66,000 emergency visits a year.

  • COURTESY THE QUEEN’S MEDICAL CENTER A conceptual rendering shows planned changes to The Queen’s Medical Center’s Punchbowl campus.

A $1 billion, 15-year overhaul in four phases at the flagship Punchbowl Street campus of The Queen’s Medical Center will transform the state’s largest hospital and only Level I trauma facility for Hawaii and the Pacific. Read more

