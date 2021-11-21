Prep football: Mililani pounds Campbell; Kalaheo gets first win since 2018
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s Lando Werner-Celes outruns Campbell’s Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree