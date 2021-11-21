Prep football: Mililani pounds Campbell; Kalaheo gets first win since 2018

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Emana Tarape passed for two touchdowns as No. 3 Mililani overwhelmed No. 5 Campbell on Saturday night in Ewa Beach.

The Trojans defense was stellar, with four sacks and six interceptions, including two by defensive back Aiden Manutai. The front seven set the tone with hellacious pressure on Campbell quarterback Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi from the start.

“We had good pressure with our defense. We kept the tempo going,” Trojans defensive lineman Semeri Ulufale Jr. said. “We had a little bit of a rough time last week. We came back and balled out this week.”

After a loss to Kahuku last week, Mililani needed a win over previously unbeaten Campbell to get an edge for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming OIA Open Division playoffs. Mililani (4-1) now has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Campbell if the teams finish the regular season next week with the same record.

Ulufale credited the linebacker corps for bringing heat from all angles. That group of heat-seeking missiles included Jabiel Iauvao (two sacks), Ikona Kanealii and Kaymen Su‘e.

The visiting Trojans missed a chip-shot field goal on their first drive, but scored touchdowns on the ensuing two possessions. Tarape found Gavin Hunter in the left corner of the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 8:25 to go in the first quarter.

Makanale‘a Meyer’s 5-yard burst over the goal line opened the lead to 14-0 with 4:42 left in the opening quarter.

Manutai’s 38-yard interception and return down the left sideline early in the second quarter extended the lead to 21-0.

Moments later, Tye Barbour made a nearly identical pick-6 on the right sideline, and Mililani led 28-0 with 10:26 remaining in the second quarter.

The Trojans got yet another interception on a diving play by defensive back Jordan Fetu. However, that drive ended near midfield when Campbell’s Ieremia Lemaota Jr. sacked Tarape on fourth down with 22 seconds left in the first half.

The Trojans scored on their first three series of the second half to put it away. Nehemiah Timoteo blasted through on a 1-yard run to give Mililani a 35-0 lead.

Moments later, Kuboyama-Hayashi launched a bomb to Kama Espinda for a 65-yard touchdown, ending Campbell’s scoring drought with 8:59 to play in the third quarter.

Tarape found slotback Jase Ellamar on a 10-yard scoring pass for a 42-7 lead.

After Manutai’s second interception, the Trojans scored on a 3-yard run by Tykea Johnson Jr. for a 48-7 lead.

An 81-yard bomb from Kuboyama-Hayashi to Espinda closed the scoring with 4:09 to play.

Mililani will host Farrington in its regular-season finale Friday. Campbell will host first-place Kahuku.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser

Kalaheo 34, McKinley 22

Quarterback Riis Weber had his hands all over Kalaheo’s first win of the year, finding the end zone on five occasions to help the Mustangs win a battle of winless teams. Kalaheo snapped a 15-game losing streak, marking its first win since a 22-7 victory over Kalani back in 2018.

“We are just so ecstatic for this group of guys,” Kalaheo coach Nelson Maeda said of the win. “We’re down to 23 guys for this game, and 80% of our team is ninth/10th graders who never played ball before. It’s great that they get to see the fruits of their labor. Every week they’re getting a little bit better and better.”

The win also marked a special occasion for Maeda, who picked up his first win at the helm of the Mustangs after 22 years as a head coach at Castle (20 years) and Kailua (two). Before joining Kalaheo, Maeda spent three years as an assistant coach at Aiea.

“This is a great win for our team,” Maeda said. “For me personally, it’s a step in the right direction. We are trying to build a foundation here. I couldn’t have asked for more support from the administration. Our AD has just been wonderful. We’re just trying to get this program in the right direction and get to the point where we can be competitive every game.”

Weber was a force in both the pass and run games for the Mustangs. Three of his five scores came through the air, all to receiver Isaiah Akiu. Weber completed 18 of 27 passes for 205 yards. Akiu racked up 85 yards to go with his three touchdown catches, while Vinny Bandini led all pass-catchers with 87 yards on nine grabs. Weber also found success on the ground, picking up a pair of touchdowns on carries of 24 and 55 yards. Weber led all rushers with 104 yards on 16 carries.

“He did a nice job tonight,” Maeda said about his quarterback. “He’s getting much more comfortable in running our offense, and tonight he did well. We hope he continues to improve in the last weeks that we have. We’re glad to have him.”

Weber was matched, at least in the passing game, by McKinley quarterback Dustin Chow. Chow completed 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards while also picking up a pair of scores in the passing and rushing games. Chow’s leading receiver was Michael Papa, who collected seven passes for 83 yards.

After two extended drives to start the game that didn’t yield points, the Kalaheo defense lent a helping hand. Akiu recovered a McKinley fumble that set the Mustangs offense up on the Tigers’ 24-yard line. Weber took advantage of the short field, scoring on the very next play, a 24-yard scramble. Feeling the momentum on their side, the Mustangs went for the onside kick and recovered. Weber then doubled up with a 20-yard touchdown toss to Akiu to make it a quick 14-0.

Kalaheo went three and out on the next drive, allowing McKinley to sneak back into the game with Chow’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Papa, though the PAT was missed. The comeback didn’t last long, as Weber extended the lead with a 55-yard touchdown on the ground just a minute later. Weber later picked up his fourth touchdown of the first half on a 7-yard completion to Akiu right before the halftime break.

The Mustangs opened the second half much like they did the first, with the first score. The eight-play drive saw Weber complete four straight passes, the last of which found its way to Akiu again for a 15-yard touchdown connection. McKinley would later score two touchdowns in the second half. Elias Bermudes and Chow found the end zone on back-to-back touchdown runs of 4 yards and 1 yard, but it was too little too late for the Tigers.

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Castle 26, No. 9 Waipahu 19

The Knights picked up a chaotic win over the host Marauders and created chaos atop the OIA Division I standings.

Daunte Ching threw two touchdown passes and Kala Estacado-Matthews had a pair of scoring receptions as Castle handed Waipahu its first loss.

The Knights led 26-12 after Coby Tanioka caught a 91-yard scoring pass from Ching with 4:08 left in the third quarter and Laurin Bunckenburgh booted a 32-yard field goal about two minutes later.

Castle appeared well on its way to victory in the final minutes, but Waipahu’s Joshua Manu returned from a benching and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb with 46 seconds remaining to make it 26-19.

The Marauders recovered the onside kick at the Knights’ 49. Waipahu drove to the 6 with the help of three penalties against Castle and ran a couple of untimed plays with no time on the clock.

Manu’s pass into the end zone on the final play of the game was knocked down by a Castle defender.

“Our kids played tough,” said Castle coach Junior Pale. “Our backs were against the wall the last couple plays, but our boys played tough and they finished it at the end.”

Moanalua (3-1), Waipahu (2-1) and Aiea (2-1) each have one loss in OIA Division I. Castle improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in OIA Division I

“It’s great for OIA football, for Division I,” Pale said. “In this division everyone is good. Any night, anybody can be beaten. Things got interesting tonight.”

Ching, who left the game briefly after injuring his leg in the first quarter, also threw a 31-yard scoring pass to Estacado-Matthews.

Estacado-Matthews also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Maddux Vilardi for the first score of the game.

“They were manning me the whole time,” said Estacado-Matthews, a senior, who had four catches for 78 yards. “In the beginning it was easy for my releases and all of that. I had good passes by both QBs.”

Bunckenburgh also made a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to put Castle ahead 17-6.

Manu also threw touchdown passes to Saige Marienthal and Joseph McKenzie, and finished with 188 passing yards.

The scoring pass to McKenzie with 4:25 left in the third quarter brought Waipahu within 17-12.

The Knights had the 91-yard strike from Ching to Tanioka just 27 seconds later. Tanioka finished with four receptions for 146 yards.

“We hit that one, that was a turnaround for us. It boosted our confidence after that,” Pale said.

Ching finished with 267 passing yards.

“He was on fire today,” Pale said. “It was crazy. He had a bad game last week (against Aiea). Tonight he showed guts … good decisions, I just love him, he played amazing today.”

Pale also credited Vilardi, who led the Knights’ first scoring drive.

“The boy came out and showed his poise,” Pale said. “He never played football before. He’s a senior who never played football.”

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Radford 62, Waialua 21

Christian Payton rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and the Rams beat the Bulldogs.

Michael Hayslett was even more efficient on the ground for Radford, covering 111 yards on only four carries, two for scores.

Kalob Victorino-Avilla threw for three touchdowns for the Rams.

Star-Advertiser staff

Mililani 48, Campbell 14

Mililani (4-1) 14 14 20 0 — 48

Campbell (4-1) 0 0 7 7 — 14

MIL—Gavin Hunter 12 pass from Emana Tarape (Makel Paiva kick)

MIL—Makamale‘a Meyer 5 run (Paiva kick)

MIL—Aiden Manutai 38 interception return (Paiva kick)

MIL—Tye Barbour 35 interception return (Paiva kick)

MIL—Nehemiah Timoteo 1 run (Paiva kick)

CAMP—Dominick Espinda 65 pass from Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi (Sehutha Makamaile kick)

MIL—Jase Ellamar 10 pass from Tarape (Paiva kick)

MIL—Tykea Johnson Jr. 3 run (kick failed)

CAMP—Espinda 81 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (Makamaile kick)

RUSHING—Mililani: Timoteo 14-71, Tavian Hallums 7-34, Tykea Johnson Jr. 5-28, Jaylan Johnson 6-25, Meyer 3-15, Kanoa Ferreira 1-6, Tarape 3-(minus 1). Campbell: Chauncee Lopez 9-18, Rowen-Ray Bucao 3-(minus 4), Kuboyama-Hayashi 8-(minus 28).

PASSING—Mililani: Tarape 12-23-0-208. Campbell: Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi 18-31-6-242.

RECEIVING—Mililani: Jensyn McGee 2-49, Hunter 2-47, Isaiah Padello 2-44, Paiva 2-23, Lando Werner-Celes 1-20, John Herold-Namu 1-10, Ellamar 1-10, Timoteo 1-5. Campbell: Espinda 6-180, Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole 3-19, Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 3-18, Jonah Tofagau-Tavui 3-9, Jonah Tavui 2-12, Bucao 1-4.

Castle 26, Waipahu 19

At Waipahu

Castle (2-3) 7 10 9 0 — 26

Waipahu (2-1) 0 6 6 7 — 19

CAST—Kala Estacado-Matthews 10 pass from Maddux Vilardi (Laurin Bunckenburgh kick)

CAST—Estacado-Matthews 31 pass from Daunte Ching (Bunckenburgh kick)

WAIP—Saige Marienthal 8 pass from Joshua Manu (kick failed)

CAST—FG Bunckenburgh 24

WAIP—Joseph Mckenzie 17 pass from Manu (pass failed)

CAST—Coby Tanioka 91 pass from Ching (run failed)

CAST—FG Bunckenburgh 32

WAIP—Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb 12 pass from Manu (Connor Wittig kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Ching 7-29, Shaedon Kanoa 1-8, Jayden Flores 5-2, Tanioka (2-(minus 8), Mason Carreira 6-(minus 8), Team 2-(minus 41). Waipahu: Michael Iaulualo 9-69, Geremiah Fetui 3-7, Manu 6-7, Tai Failauga 1-2.

PASSING—Castle: Ching 14-35-0-267, Vilardi 3-4-0-18. Waipahu: Manu 19-36-0-188, Fetui 2-13-0-34.

RECEIVING—Castle: Tanioka 4-146, Estacado-Matthews 4-76, Flores 4-8, Carreira 2-43, Kanoa Hillen-Jenny 2-5, Xavier Kekauna 1-5. Waipahu: McKenzie 7-87, Marienthal 6-63, Aston Contado 2-27, Jayjay Rayner 2-25, Triton Nieves 2-12, Kekua-Cobb 1-13, Iaulualo 1-(minus 5).

JV—Waipahu 14, Castle 0

Radford 62, Waialua 21

At Radford

Waialua (2-3) 0 0 14 7 — 21

Radford (5-1) 21 37 0 14 — 62

RAD—Christian Payton 4 run (kick good)

RAD—Michael Hayslett 1 run (kick good)

RAD—Jack Carlson 32 pass from Kalob Victorino-Avilla (kick good)

RAD—Payton 1 run TD (kick failed)

RAD—Carlson 6 pass from Victorino-Avilla (kick good)

RAD—Dane Fagaragan 16 pass from Victorino-Avilla (kick good)

RAD—Dominic Alejandro 7 run (kick good)

WAIL—Blazen Benz 7 run (kick good)

WAIL—Ezekiel Sheridan 6 pass from Benz (kick good)

RAD—Payton 7 run (kick good)

WAIL—Ez. Sheridan 3 run (kick good)

RAD—Hayslett 72 run (kick good)

RUSHING—Waialua: B. Benz 12-103, Ez. Sheridan 8-29, Tyson Apau 4-7, Jonah Baker 1-(minus 4). Radford: Payton 16-146, Hayslett 4-111, Alejandro 4-25, Joel Gillies 1-2, Victorino-Avilla 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Waialua: B. Benz 12-27-1-87, T. Apau 4-12-0-11, Ez. Sheridan 0-1-0-0. Radford: Victorino-Avilla 20-27-1-253.

RECEIVING—Waialua: James Zara 6-43, Ez. Sheridan 5-4, Seth Stanek 1-30, Lasse Stolten 1-8, Kaleb Rice 1-5, Jack Armacio 1-5, Elisha Sheridan 1-3. Radford: Carlson 6-63, Olijah Gomez 4-54, Fagaragan 2-23, Hayslett 2-22, Gillies 2-19, Roch Schaefer 1-33, Jack Goodman 1-33, Makana Dayton 1-8, Payton 1-(minus 2).

Kalaheo 34, McKinley 22

At Kailua

McKinley (0-5) 0 6 8 8 — 22

Kalaheo (1-5) 7 21 6 0 — 34

KALH—Riis Weber 24 run (Emma Shinno kick)

KALH—Isaiah Akiu 20 pass from Weber (Shinno kick)

MCK—Michael Papa 11 pass from Dustin Chow (Luke Fujioka-Silva kick failed)

KALH—Weber 55 run (Shinno kick)

KALH—Akiu 7 pass from Weber (Shinno kick)

KALH—Akiu 15 pass from Weber (kick blocked)

MCK—Elias Bermudes 4 run (Papa pass from Chow)

MCK—Chow 1 run (Bermudes pass from Chow)

RUSHING—McKinley: Bermudes 12-48, Preston Note 1-24, Chow 11-(minus 25). Kalaheo: Weber 16-104, Damian Ruano 8-24, Akiu 1-15, Alika Amasiu 5-5, Deshon Will 3-0, Team 2-(minus 9).

PASSING—McKinley: Chow 19-27-0-188. Kalaheo: Weber 18-27-0-196.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Papa 7-83, Note 6-58, Ethan Duong 4-32, Bermudes 2-15. Kalaheo: Vinny Bandini 9-87, Akiu 6-85, Gray Brady 2-18, Jayden Fargas 1-6.

FRIDAY

>> Leilehua 9, Farrington 6

>> Waianae 12, Kapolei 3

>> Kaiser 38, Nanakuli 32

>> ‘Iolani 40, Roosevelt 7

>> Pearl City 27, Kaimuki 0

>> Konawaena 42, Kealakehe 13

>> Hilo 45, Keaau 6

SATURDAY

>> Mililani 48, Campbell 14

>> Castle 26, Waipahu 19

>> Radford 62, Waialua 21