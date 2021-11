Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wonder why it matters that the men who were fighting in Waimanalo were homeless or “residentially challenged” (“Homeless man, 44, dies after fight over suspect’s girlfriend at Waimanalo Beach Park,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16).

As someone pointed out during a discussion about this: “Why do we even attach their housing situation to their lives? I own my own home but the news wouldn’t say, ‘a homeowner was on a bus when they were attacked by a renter.’” And what’s up with the euphemism?

Pam Chambers

Kakaako

Council already passed good vacation-rental bill

I’ve been involved in the rental industry for nearly 30 years. After managing both long-term and short-term rentals, I’ve never found better tenants than my short-term guests. Long-term tenants often refused to pay rent, knowing they were likely to outlast any litigation in small claims court or arbitration.

Short-term rental guests pay upfront and contribute directly to our local economy. Local workers help maintain my property, and I’m proud that my rental gives back directly to my community.

I’m concerned that the Department of Planning and Permitting’s proposed regulations will take this all away. The City Council already has passed legislation, Bill 89, that would resolve illegal short-term rentals and provide the enforcement needed in our community. It took nearly two years of careful deliberation to pass this legislation, and the solution now is to enact it. A legal, regulated short-term industry has a place in our community.

Karen Luke

Ewa Beach

2nd Amendment shields law-abiding citizens

The notion that repealing the Second Amendment would have any effect on violent crime other than to embolden those bent on criminal behavior is perilously naïve (“Repeal 2nd Amendment to ease violence threat,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 16). If we deprive millions of law-abiding citizens the right to bear arms for both self-protection and that of their property, then of course only criminals will have firearms and the outcome would be inevitable.

But perhaps even more irresponsible is to suggest that any individual liberty outlined in the Bill of Rights be repealed as such and replaced with “regulated privilege.” Let that sink in.

Stephen Hinton

Waialua

Soap suds foul water at Ala Moana beach

Swimmers at Ala Moana Beach often wonder why are there are soap suds floating on the beach water. It makes the beach frothy and looks filthy.

I believe these suds are from those who wash their bodies or shampoo their hair while at the public showers at the beach. The showers are meant for rinsing off sand and the beach water, but yet many believe it is OK to wash with soap and shampoo there, just like at home.

Water from the homes goes to the sewage plant, but the water from these showers goes to the beach. Signs embedded on the floors of the showers state, “No soap and shampoo. Drains to ocean.”

Some people can’t read, don’t want to read; others just don’t care. These people do not realize nor care that chemicals from the shampoo and soap harm the ocean creatures, the reefs and our environment.

The state restricts the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Additional chemicals, avobenzone and octocrylene, will be prohibited on Jan. 1, 2023.

Hawaii is doing its part to protect our ecosystems. Are you doing your part?

Carol Ching

Ala Moana

No good reason to restore SALT deduction

Froma Harrop uses Democratic talking points to support restoring SALT deductions, a measure that disproportionately favors the wealthy (“The SALT tax deduction is actually progressive,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11).

Before President Donald Trump capped it, the federal itemized deduction for state and local taxes (SALT) gave the richest Americans a tax break totaling some $100 billion annually, according to Brookings studies and others. Even U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called the cap repeal a bad idea. But to not repeal, Harrop claimed, would induce the wealthy to flee blue states, thereby eroding their tax base. There is scant evidence to support such hysteria, experts say.

Harrop would appease the wealthy with this federal offset as a license for blue states to raise taxes for more social programs. Trump sharply cut this regressive subsidy by limiting the SALT deduction to $10,000 per itemizer; now Democrats seem torn about undoing this.

Francis Okano

Kaimuki

Our Care, Our Choice hard to get on Maui

We must reduce barriers to accessing the Our Care, Our Choice Act, which gives terminal patients the legal option to obtain a prescription for medical aid in dying (MAID).

We live on Maui. It’s impossible to access the law here. My brother, George Coleman, suffered from terminal cancer and desperately wanted MAID, but every doctor we asked told us, “I’m not interested, I’m not comfortable.”

It was heartwrenching to see my brother in such pain, getting “nos” everywhere we turned. We finally found Dr. Stewart, who was willing to help us even though he’s on Oahu. We still had to go through the tricky process and long waiting period, but George got his prescription.

He passed away peacefully on Nov. 7 as he looked out over the ocean with three of his siblings who live on Maui, wishing him well on his journey. His dying wish was that others don’t suffer like he did, and know they have options. His last words were: “Pass it on.”

Cindy Coleman-Jakubczak

Wailuku

